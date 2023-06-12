Adobe Firefly now part of Express, see what's new

At the Adobe Summit 2023 in London, Adobe dropped a bombshell: the much-anticipated, AI-enabled art generator Firefly is now integrated into Adobe Express for enterprise clients. The partnership of these two powerhouses is a fresh attempt to simplify design creation and is expected to shift the landscape of commercial graphic design.

Enterprise empowerment through AI

Adobe's newly unveiled version of Express, incorporating the magic of Firefly, opens a treasure trove of features for businesses. Express, an already favored tool among content creators and marketers, has significantly upped its game in this latest incarnation, taking a determined stance against competitors like Canva.

Its key selling point is Firefly's ability to generate impressive, brand-aligned, ready-to-publish content. Adobe assures users that all employees, regardless of their creative expertise, can utilize the tool. This focus on democratizing design not only streamlines content creation but also alleviates the burden on design teams to make minor tweaks.

The combination of Express's renowned simplicity and the AI-powered Firefly opens up a realm of high-velocity, high-quality content production perfect for online brand promotions, social media advertisements, and blog graphics.

Safe, smart, and seamless Integration

The Firefly integration is intended to be "commercially safe" as Adobe puts it. The AI has been trained exclusively on copyright-free imagery, making it easier for businesses to avoid potential copyright issues. Moreover, Firefly automatically tags images with Content Credentials to inform consumers that AI was involved in the creation process. This feature can also include additional information such as the artist's name, the creation date, and the tools used.

To further reassure clients, Adobe is planning to offer IP indemnity for enterprise customers, offering to cover legal costs, at least partially, in the event of a copyright claim.

More bang for your buck

The fusion of Express and Firefly brings a host of additional features. These include deeper integration with other Adobe apps, like Photoshop and Experience Manager, a broader library of stock photos and videos, new animations courtesy of Adobe Character Animator, and improved PDF editor support.

Looking ahead, Adobe plans to allow businesses to train Firefly using their own branded assets, a move that could potentially redefine commercial graphic design. Although no timeline for this development has been released, the prospect is quite intriguing.

The latest Adobe Express beta, complete with Firefly integration, is now available on desktop, and a mobile version is anticipated soon. This innovative duo is expected to turn heads in the business world, creating a wave of AI-powered design efficiency.

