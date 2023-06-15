That is why Instagram Notes music not working for you

It's only been a few days since Meta announced the new feature, but many users have been complaining on social media about their Instagram Notes music not working.

The inability to add music to Instagram Notes has left many users feeling disappointed. There could be various reasons behind it, but we are just guessing here since there is no official update on the situation from Meta.

Why is Instagram Notes music not working?

If Instagram Notes music not working for you, there could be various reasons for this.

One reason some users may face challenges when adding music to their Notes is that the feature is not available everywhere.

Currently, Instagram Notes is only accessible in Europe, Japan, and most users in the United States. If you're outside these regions, you might not have access to the music option in Instagram Notes.

But if you are a resident in one of these regions, there are two more things to look out for.

Your Instagram is not updated

Another possible cause for the music not working in your Notes could be using an older version of the Instagram app. It's essential to keep your app updated to the latest version, as newer updates may introduce the music feature. Updating the app might enable you to add music to your Instagram Notes.

You may update your Instagram via the link below.

You do not have a stable internet connection

Sometimes, the absence of a stable internet connection can interfere with the music feature in Instagram Notes. If your internet connection is weak or unreliable, it can result in delays when loading and playing music.

To address this, check your internet connection and ensure it is stable before attempting to add music to your Notes. You may use Speedtest by Ookla for this.

Many frustrated Instagram users have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment with the non-functional music feature in Notes, Just like Twitter user @amaniimarie.

damn why i don’t got the music thing on my notes ? i’m tryna throw some shots too — A . (@amaniimarie) June 14, 2023

At the time of writing, Instagram has not yet responded or commented on the issue. This lack of official acknowledgment leaves users seeking individual solutions.

But if you are among the lucky user who got their music feature working just fine, here is how to add music to Instagram Notes.

