How to add music to Instagram Notes

Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive officer of Meta, has rolled out a significant update to Instagram's feature suite, aiming to add a dash of musicality to the way we communicate on the platform. Instagram's Notes, a minimalist status feature previously reserved for text messages and emojis, now enables users to add up to 30 seconds of audio from the platform's expansive music library. The announcement was made on Meta's official channel and has generated a buzz among Instagram's global user base.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Instagram Notes feature allows users to share brief text messages or emojis visible only within the chat section. The newly announced update will now permit users to embellish these notes with 30 seconds of music. These musical notes, like the text-based ones before them, remain active for a period of 24 hours.

Users can easily replace or remove these musical notes as they see fit. Plus, they can control the accessibility of these notes by selecting who can see them, such as their followers or a more intimate circle of close friends. At the time this article was written, we were unable to test the music notes feature on both Android and iOS platforms.

Adding music to Instagram Notes

To add a melodious twist to your Instagram Notes, follow the step-by-step guide below:

Begin by launching Instagram and navigating to the chat window.

Once you're in the chat window, locate the plus icon in the top left corner labeled "your notes" and tap on it.

Upon opening your notes, you'll see an "add music" option. Select it to proceed.

Now, it's time to pick your soundtrack. Browse the music library and select the track you'd like to accompany your note.

You can further personalize your music note by adding a text message or an emoji.

This new feature promises to bring a new level of personalization to Instagram, making your interactions more enjoyable. So, next time you want to convey a sentiment, remember, a melody can say it better!

Read also: Instagram AI Chatbot is gearing up to be your personal assistant in DMs

Advertisement