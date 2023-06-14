How to add music to Instagram Notes

Kerem Gülen
Jun 14, 2023
Tutorials
|
0

Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive officer of Meta, has rolled out a significant update to Instagram's feature suite, aiming to add a dash of musicality to the way we communicate on the platform. Instagram's Notes, a minimalist status feature previously reserved for text messages and emojis, now enables users to add up to 30 seconds of audio from the platform's expansive music library. The announcement was made on Meta's official channel and has generated a buzz among Instagram's global user base.

The Instagram Notes feature allows users to share brief text messages or emojis visible only within the chat section. The newly announced update will now permit users to embellish these notes with 30 seconds of music. These musical notes, like the text-based ones before them, remain active for a period of 24 hours.

Users can easily replace or remove these musical notes as they see fit. Plus, they can control the accessibility of these notes by selecting who can see them, such as their followers or a more intimate circle of close friends. At the time this article was written, we were unable to test the music notes feature on both Android and iOS platforms.

Image source: Unsplash

Adding music to Instagram Notes

To add a melodious twist to your Instagram Notes, follow the step-by-step guide below:

  • Begin by launching Instagram and navigating to the chat window.
  • Once you're in the chat window, locate the plus icon in the top left corner labeled "your notes" and tap on it.
  • Upon opening your notes, you'll see an "add music" option. Select it to proceed.
  • Now, it's time to pick your soundtrack. Browse the music library and select the track you'd like to accompany your note.
  • You can further personalize your music note by adding a text message or an emoji.

This new feature promises to bring a new level of personalization to Instagram, making your interactions more enjoyable. So, next time you want to convey a sentiment, remember, a melody can say it better!

Advertisement

Related content

How to send a surprise alarm

How to send a surprise alarm in the middle of the night
Twitch error 2000

Twitch error 2000: How to fix it

Most subbed Twitch streamers and how to be one of them

How to use ControlNet Stable Diffusion extension
How to downgrade iOS17 to iOS16

How to downgrade iOS17 to iOS16
IG Story download

IG Story download: Preserving moments beyond 24 hours

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved