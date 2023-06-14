If you had a chance, would you like to know how to send a surprise alarm to your friends in the middle of the night? Well, it sounds pretty evil, and the latest viral trending tweet on Twitter had everyone talking about it.

Over the years, technology has seen enormous development, changing how we interact and communicate with innovative solutions. If you will, picture a new iOS function that enables you to alarm your pals unexpectedly. An inventive tool for anyone who enjoys a good practical joke or even the thought of an unexpected wake-up call. A user interface with the ability to serve as a helpful alarm clock in a repetitive digital setting.

How to send a surprise alarm: Is it really possible?

Not really. This feature isn't downloadable; instead, it's a fun idea conceived in the internet's fertile creative landscape, where millions of people are fascinated by the technological "what ifs." Soren Iverson, a creative tech enthusiast who enjoys making internet-funny digital disturbances, came up with this specific gem. So, unfortunately, this is not really a guide on how to send a surprise alarm. It is not possible. Yet.

iOS send your friends “surprise alarms” pic.twitter.com/SnyLg5wF8v — Soren Iverson (@soren_iverson) June 12, 2023



The most fascinating part of this feature is how it has sparked a variety of internet opinions. The range of its fans includes those who are fascinated, flustered, amused, and even enraged. They can already picture the chaos caused by unforeseen alarms going off at different times throughout the day just from the premise. Their responses are just as amusing as the artwork itself, demonstrating the happy reverberations that a brilliant, well-intentioned joke can have throughout the online world:

someone’s gonna use this with a love interest, send at 1:11 and say “it’s a sign ??” https://t.co/8DkXPQUXym — Kemi Marie (they/them) (@kemimarie) June 13, 2023

The trending tweet attracted thousands of users on the platform, and many new ideas and jokes came from different people, while some showed their frustration:

If someone sends me this they will not see the end of the day. https://t.co/U21owM4T2r — Miles (@mtvsthewrld_) June 13, 2023



This is not the only viral concept that Iverson has shared on Twitter. Other virtual mock-ups exist, each equally wonderfully chaotic as this one. One might easily envision Google Maps just displaying the regions of the world you've visited, leaving the rest in "the fog":

Google Maps blurs out unexplored areas of the map pic.twitter.com/n11EQ276iy — Soren Iverson (@soren_iverson) June 8, 2023

Sending unexpected warnings might encourage closer friendships by fostering unique and memorable interactions that deepen bonds. It may also be a strategy to encourage joy and happiness among social media users. User privacy, consent, and control must all be carefully taken into account before implementing a surprise alarm function. It would be necessary to strike a balance between surprise and intrusion.

