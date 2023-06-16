Android contacts disappeared: How to fix it

If your Android contacts disappeared and you don't know why, we are here to answer all your questions. Some users have been reporting similar issues in the past couple of days, and it looks like an issue that affects many people from different locations. However, we have a couple of fixes that you can try to get your Android contacts back.

Uncertain if this is connected, Google recently changed its Play services to make it so that "turning off sync with Google Contacts sync will now remove the previously synced contacts from your Android phone." Users may now be experiencing an issue as a result of that underlying change.

Android contacts disappeared: Is it just me?

Nope, it is not just you. Many Google Pixel and Samsung phone owners are currently complaining that their contacts are missing from their Android phones.

The Google Contacts app on Android was opened by those affected, who discovered that there were "No contacts in this account." The good news is that all contacts are still accessible online at contacts.google.com, which provides a passable mobile web experience.

How to fix if your Android contacts disappeared

If Android contacts disappeared on your phone, there are a couple of fixes that you can try. However, remember that the issue might also be caused on Google's end, and if that is the case, there is not much you can do about it as the tech giant has to streamline its servers or services. Here are a couple of fixes that you can try!

Check out contacts display settings

Fingers crossed, if Android contacts disappeared on your smartphone, maybe you haven't lost them, but it is just an issue with the display settings. We said fingers crossed because if this is the issue, then there is a very easy fix that you apply on your phone. Follow the steps below:

On your Android phone, go to Contacts. Tap the three horizontal lines at the top corner of your screen. Tap on Settings. Select Contacts to Display. Enable Display All Contacts.

Restore old contacts using a device backup

Google Contacts can also be restored from a backup. When you originally set up your phone, Google prompted you to choose whether you wanted to "Backup to Google Drive." You have a great opportunity to retrieve your contacts! Here is how to restore old contacts using device backup if Android contacts disappeared for you:

Go to Settings on your Android phone. Scroll down and find Google. Tap Set Up & Restore. Tap Restore Contacts and choose "From Account." Choose the account and phone you want to restore from. Click Restore.

Retrieve deleted contacts from phone memory

In the event that you accidentally erase some contacts from your phone, you can always restore them as long as you've already backed them up with Google. You can undo changes for up to 30 days if you store your contacts on your Google account. If Android contacts disappeared for you and you think you can retrieve them back from phone memory, follow the steps below:

Go to Google Contacts on your phone. If you don't have it downloaded, get it from Play Store. In the upper-right corner of your screen, tap the three horizontal lines. Choose Settings. Scroll down and tap Undo Changes. Select your Google account from the list. Tap Confirm.

If none of these worked out for you, you might want to contact Google Support or wait for an official announcement made by the company soon.

