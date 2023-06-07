Instagram AI Chatbot is gearing up to be your personal assistant in DMs

Emre Çitak
Jun 7, 2023
As part of its ongoing efforts to stay at the forefront of technological trends, Meta is delving into the realm of generative texts by introducing Instagram AI Chatbot.

The company has been actively developing a suite of generative AI tools for its social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

In line with this, Instagram is currently testing a new AI chatbot feature within direct messages (DMs), aiming to capitalize on emerging usage patterns and ensure it doesn't miss out on significant shifts in the tech landscape.

Exploring the Instagram AI Chatbot

The latest development in Instagram's experimentation with generative AI is an AI chat option reminiscent of Snapchat's My AI tool. This new feature, as demonstrated by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, allows users to engage in conversations with an AI system directly within any chat thread.

You may see Alessandro Paluzzi's post on Instagram AI Chatbot below.


By simply typing "@ai" into the chat field, users are seamlessly redirected to the AI chatbot, which is available to answer queries and provide suggestions on crafting more impactful messages.

This integration of AI responses adds a new layer of functionality to Instagram's DMs, enabling users to seek AI-powered guidance and expertise in their conversations.

Instagram AI Chatbot is here to offer new messaging options

There has been a noticeable shift in user behavior, with more conversations shifting to DMs while users post fewer Stories and feed posts compared to previous times. Instagram has been actively exploring ways to expand its messaging capabilities to meet this changing demand. By integrating the Instagram AI Chatbot, the platform aims to provide users with additional tools to enrich their DM conversations, ultimately merging with the evolving patterns of Instagram usage.

While generative AI has made strides in various domains, its integration into social applications has been relatively limited. Many implementations have focused on incorporating text-to-vision prompts or basic chatbots into the user interface. However, these use cases have yet to deliver truly transformative experiences.

Instagram AI Chatbot, while interesting, may fall into a similar category. While it may not revolutionize the platform, it serves as an important stepping stone for the integration of generative AI into everyday functionality.

Instagram AI Chatbot aligns with Meta's vision of developing AI personas for creative tools

Meta's vision for AI personas

Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has outlined the company's vision for AI personas, emphasizing the development of creative and expressive tools in the short term.

These tools aim to assist users in various ways and facilitate engaging experiences. The incorporation of personas into Instagram's chat option represents a step towards realizing this vision.

However, the true appeal and engagement potential of AI bots embodying different personas remains to be seen.

Let's see what new possibilities Meta, which recently announced the entire Instagram algorithm, will offer to users with this innovation.

