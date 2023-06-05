Midjourney V6: Everything confirmed, what to expect

Midjourney has become one of the most popular artificial intelligence tools, especially in the past couple of months after the release of Midjourney v5. Now, the company is getting ready to reveal its new product, Midjourney v6. The community has a couple of expectations, and some of them will most likely come to life once the newer version is announced. Here is everything confirmed for Midjourney v6 and what to expect!

Midjourney V6 might start a new era

Midjourney V5 was so successful that it made us think about where this madness will end. With Midjourney V6, we will witness even more enhanced images with easier prompts. Midjoutney V5 surprised everyone with the technology behind it, and that is why the sixth version might start a new era, just like ChatGPT did a couple of months back. Right now, we have a couple of confirmed features that will go live with the upcoming Midjourney version. Let's take a look at them first!

Higher image resolution

Users of Midjourney frequently need the option to produce photos of higher resolution and quality. In response to this demand, Midjourney v6 is expected to release a new upscaler that can create photos with a maximum resolution of 2048x2048 pixels, which is twice as much as the existing maximum resolution of 1024x1024. As a result, Midjourney v6 will enable you to produce photographs that are crisper and more detailed, appropriate for a variety of uses and platforms.

Higher image resolution will need more computing power, so right now, it is not clear whether Midjourney is close to reaching the goal, but it is surely one of the most demanded features that are awaited by users with the release of Midjourney V6.

Enhanced natural language abilities

Midjourney v6's skills for natural language processing are yet another area where it will excel. In order to create more accurate and realistic graphics from your descriptions, Midjourney v6 will have a more sophisticated and intuitive grasp of text inputs. Additionally, you won't have to worry about confusing or deceiving Midjourney v6 when using more casual, conversational language while encouraging it.

In earlier iterations of Midjourney, you had to specify what you desired by providing straightforward information separated by commas. The Midjourney 5 natural language writing is an impressive improvement that the company produced. Currently, forming a whole statement is preferable to separating each command with commas or slashes. With Midjourney V6, this will get better.

What to expect?

Midjourney had trouble generating human-like hands in its earlier versions, but the company fixed it with the fifth version. However, it is still not optimal, and we might get another improvement for generating hand visuals. The range of potential use cases would increase, and the overall quality of the generated photos would be greatly improved.

Another expectation among Midjourney users is a brand-new 3D modeling tool. This could start a new era itself if Midjourney V6 can actually generate 3D models based on text-based prompts. This is not official or confirmed, but if the company adds this feature, it will surely have the upper hand in the industry.

