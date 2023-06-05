What is the deadly social media challenge "chroming?"

Onur Demirkol
Jun 5, 2023
Recently, a 13-year-old girl from Australia was killed due to a social media challenge named "chroming." What is the social media chroming challenge that caused Esra Haynes' death? Let's take a deeper look at it and explain how it led to her death.

The social media chroming challenge has recently taken away the life of Esra Haynes, and people from all over the internet searched the term last month. It is a very dangerous trend that everybody should stay away from, and below you can find information about it.

TikTok

What is the social media chroming challenge on TikTok?

Chroming is a hazardous trend that has become more popular on social media sites like TikTok. To get an instant high, a person inhales the fumes of harmful substances like deodorants, paint, glue, or nitrous gas. Your health and well-being could be seriously harmed or even lost as a result of this activity.

It is not a new trend as its roots are believed to go back 4-5 years ago. The practice of inhaling anything from aerosol cans to metallic paints, gas, and solvents appears to be a variant of the decades-old practice of huffing or sniffing various compounds. According to The Strait Times, two 16-year-old males lost their lives in 2019 as a result of engaging in the trend.

Even though it is an old trend, the search term saw a huge spike on May 14, the day when Esra Haynes lost her life due to alleged chroming. The social media chroming challenge is believed to be her cause of death.

In a series of guidelines published on its website, the Royal Children's Hospital (RCH) in Melbourne explained that the trend entails a risk of tachycardia or an increased heart rate, and "varying levels of CNS depression," or Central Nervous System depression, which happens when a substance slows brain activity.

The National Retail Association provided a definition to help people understand what "chroming" is. Although it has a more comprehensive explanation, the term "chroming" originated from the practice of sniffing chrome-based paint or deodorant in order to "get high."

Who is Esra Haynes?

Credit: A Current Affair

The 13-year-old Australian Esra Haynes recently lost her life due to alleged chroming. Esra passed away on March 31 as a result of cardiac arrest brought on by inhaling deodorant container fumes. After eight days on life support, her family opted to turn off the equipment because doctors said her brain was "damaged beyond repair."

Read Also: Ireland is the next country to ban TikTok

"We want to help other children not fall into the silly trap of doing this silly thing. It’s unquestionable that this will be our crusade. No matter how much you lead a horse to water, anyone can drag them away. It’s not something she would have done on her own," Paul Haynes, Esra's father, said.

Comments

  1. Anonymous said on June 5, 2023 at 11:45 am
    Reply

    “After eight days on life support, her family opted to turn off the equipment because doctors said her brain was damaged beyond repair.”

    So nevermind that this could’ve been a misdiagnosis, they gave her just eight days and decided to pull the plug? Wow.

