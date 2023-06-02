WhatsApp Security Center aims to raise awareness

WhatsApp is continuously adding more and more features to the app. Recently, the company launched the new WhatsApp Security Center to enhance the security measures and raise awareness.

The company has rolled the feature out to fight against spammers and unwanted contacts. WhatsApp Security Center wants to inform users about the different precautions they can take to safeguard their accounts and privacy.

Additionally, it sheds light on the technology that supports WhatsApp's dedication to offering a user-friendly, dependable, private, and secure service.

"Protecting personal messages with end-to-end encryption is one of the best lines of defense against scammers and fraudsters, and in addition to that, WhatsApp is consistently working on new and innovative ways to enhance people's safety and privacy," the company said in a statement.

Users can get more control over their WhatsApp account by following the top tips listed in the Security Center, which also informs users about the layers of privacy that WhatsApp offers. Here are some of the highlighted features of the WhatsApp Security Center:

Two-step verification

Scams

Official WhatsApp

Group controls

WhatsApp Security Center is not the only recent feature

WhatsApp Security Center is not the only feature that the users should be waiting for. Meta is working hard to add more features and improve its current systems to offer a better user experience. The company recently announced screen sharing and username features that are expected to be added to the live version soon.

The beta version 2.23.11.15 of WhatsApp for Android contains the username function, which enables users to select a memorable username to be connected with their account. The functionality may eventually allow users to locate one another by username rather than phone number. End-to-end encryption is used for all chats that are begun with a username.

Beta users of the 2.23.11.19 version of the Android app also discovered a fresh screen-sharing function. After selecting the screen-sharing option and agreeing, users could begin sharing the contents of their screens during video calls.

