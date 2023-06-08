Meta adds WhatsApp Channels for creators and organizations

Meta continues to improve WhatsApp with different features. Today, the company rolled out WhatsApp Channels, a broadcast-based messaging feature that will make the app a "private broadcast messaging product."

Channels communications will appear in a new tab called Updates on WhatsApp. It differs from Meta's Instagram strategy, in which channel announcements are announced via direct messaging. Meta's focus on WhatsApp is on establishing channels for usage by organizations such as NGOs, medical research institutes, and fact-checking authorities rather than individuals.

Admins may send text, photographs, videos, stickers, and polls through these channels, according to Meta. Users will not be able to respond to these communications because they are one-way dialogues. According to the firm, users will be able to follow information related to their hobbies, sports teams, and updates from local leaders, among other things. Followers would not be able to see the channel admin's profile images or contact information. Similarly, followers' phone numbers will not be published.

"We’re aspiring to build the most private broadcast service available. This starts by protecting the personal information of both admins and followers. As a channel admin, your phone number and profile photo won’t be shown to followers. Likewise, following a channel won’t reveal your phone number to the admin or other followers. Who you decide to follow is your choice, and it’s private," WhatsApp said in the statement.

WhatsApp Channels will be available soon

Meta is launching Channels in two markets: Colombia and Singapore, with early adopters including Singapore Heart Foundation and Colombia Check, a fact-checking service. The International Rescue Committee (IRC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and prestigious sports teams such as FC Barcelona and Manchester City are all on board, according to the firm.

Meta intends to expand the availability of the Channels functionality to a larger selection of nations in the coming months, with the ultimate objective of allowing any user to create their own Channel. However, it might take some time as the company has been rolling out many features lately. Looks like they need to prioritize WhatsApp Channels to get it out as soon as possible.

