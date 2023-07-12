WhatsApp beta users can now hide their numbers

Kerem Gülen
Jul 12, 2023
Apps
|
0

WhatsApp is bolstering its privacy protocols for community users by introducing an innovative feature that allows members to shield their phone numbers from view.

In a typical community chat, participant identities remain concealed, with the exception of administrators who can view all members' names. However, as reported by WABetaInfo, this veil of anonymity thins when you respond to a message in the community announcement group, thereby publicly exposing your phone number. Enter the new 'Phone Number Privacy' feature, ensuring that your contact information stays away from unwanted scrutiny.

Early reports, replete with illustrative images, indicate that the community's announcement group information menu will include a 'Phone Number Privacy' option. Engaging this option triggers a prompt, clarifying that despite your efforts to conceal your details, certain individuals can still view your number.

Image courtesy of WABetaInfo

These include community admins and individuals who have saved your number or have access to it from other chats. Furthermore, if you wish to reach out to a member who has chosen to hide their number, you can send a request, asking them to disclose their contact details.

Please note, this feature is exclusively available to community members. If you're a community creator or an administrator, WhatsApp's privacy settings don't permit you to hide your phone number.

How to try out Phone Number Privacy?

To get a first-hand experience of the 'Phone Number Privacy' feature, you can download the latest WhatsApp beta version for Android from the Google Play Store or for iOS from the Apple App Store, provided you already have access.

Regrettably, for iPhone users who haven't gained early access, Apple's TestFlight program for WhatsApp isn't taking on new applicants. Conversely, Android users are in luck, as Google's beta program for the Play Store is still welcoming new participants.

According to WABetaInfo, the beta version is being rolled out in phases. Consequently, the 'Phone Number Privacy' feature might not be instantly available post-installation. Therefore, it's advisable to stay vigilant for the beta's arrival on your device. As for the official launch date of this feature, it remains a mystery. However, given its beta release, we anticipate that 'Phone Number Privacy' will soon be widely accessible.

It's worth noting that WABetaInfo hints at the potential expansion of this update to other WhatsApp groups, though the specific groups are yet to be identified. It would indeed be a significant upgrade if smaller WhatsApp groups could also enjoy this added layer of privacy.

Advertisement

Related content

Adobe Firefly

Adobe Firefly reaches 1B images, rolls out globally

How to check someone's Threads following list
Remini Baby AI Generator

Meet your future child with Remini Baby AI Generator
Instagram Live Activities upload

Instagram testing Live Activities to show upload progress in background

Threads vs Twitter: Features comparison
Spotify stops playing

Spotify stops playing: How to fix it on iPhone and Android

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved