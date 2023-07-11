The Windows July 2023 security updates are here and they patch critical issues
Microsoft released security updates for client and server versions of its Windows operating system today. The security updates address vulnerabilities in all supported versions of Windows and are available via Windows Update and other update management systems.
Our overview of the Microsoft Windows July 2023 Patch Day helps home users and administrators navigate the releases easily. It includes links to all released updates and support pages, download options, a list of known issues for each client version of Windows, and much more.
Microsoft revealed in one of the released advisories that "drivers certified by Microsoft’s Windows Hardware Developer Program were being used maliciously in post-exploitation activity".
Microsoft Windows Security Updates: July 2023
You can download the following Excel spreadsheet. It lists the released security updates of the May 2023 Microsoft Patch Day. Click on the following link to download it: windows-security-updates-july-2023
Executive Summary
- The July 2023 release consists of a total of 130 CVEs and 2 advisories.
- Affected products include all supported versions of Windows as well as Microsoft Office, Windows Remote Desktop, Microsoft Power Apps, Windows SmartScreen and other company products.
- The following Windows client version have known issues: Windows 10 version 1809, Windows 10 version 21H2 and 22H2, Windows 11 version 21H2 and 22H2
- The following Windows server versions have known issues: Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2008 R2, Windows Server 2019 and 2022.
- Microsoft has renamed Azure AD to Microsoft Entra ID.
Operating System Distribution
The critical vulnerabilities are linked below only.
- Windows 10 version 21H2: 82 vulnerabilities, 6 critical and 76 important.
- Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-35366
- Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-35365
- Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-35367
- Microsoft Message Queuing Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-32057
- Windows Layer-2 Bridge Network Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-35315
- Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-35297
- Windows 10 version 22H2: 82 vulnerabilities, 6 critical and 76 important.
- same as Windows 10 version 21H2
- Windows 11 version 21H2: 85 vulnerabilities, 6 critical and 79 important
- same as Windows 10 version 21H2
- Windows 11 version 22H2: 84 vulnerabilities, 6 critical and 78 important
- same as Windows 10 version 21H2
Windows Server products
- Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 55 vulnerabilities: 5 critical and 50 important
- Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-35366
- Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-35367
- Microsoft Message Queuing Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-32057
- Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-35365
- Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-35297
- Windows Server 2012 R2: 71 vulnerabilities: 6 critical and 65 important
- Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-35366
- Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-35367
- Microsoft Message Queuing Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-32057
- Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-35365
- Windows Remote Desktop Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-35352
- Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-35297
- Windows Server 2016: 87 vulnerabilities: 6 critical and 81 important.
- same as Windows Server 2012 R2.
- Windows Server 2019: 96 vulnerabilities: 7 critical and 90 important.
- same as Windows Server 2012 R2, plus
- Windows Layer-2 Bridge Network Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-35315
- Windows Server 2022: 100 vulnerabilities: 7 critical and 93 important.
- same as Windows Server 2019.
Windows Security Updates
Windows 10 version 21H2 and 22H2
- Support Page: KB5028166
Updates and improvements:
- Security updates
- All the non-security changes that were part of the June 27th preview update.
Windows 11 Release version
- Support Page: KB5028182
Updates and improvements:
- Security updates
- All the non-security changes that were part of the June 28th preview update.
Windows 11 version 22H2
- Support Page: KB5028166
Updates and improvements:
- Security updates
- All the non-security changes that were part of the June 27th preview update.
Other security updates
2023-07 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5https://support.microsoft.com/help/5028186028186)
Server updates
2023-07 Cumulative Security Update for Internet Explorer for Windows Embedded 8.1, Windows Server 2012 R2, Windows Embedded 8 Standard, Windows Server 2012, Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5028167)
2023-07 Cumulative Update for Microsoft Server operating system version 21H2 for x64-based System (KB5028171)
2023-07 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5028222)
2023-07 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5028226)
2023-07 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5028223)
2023-07 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5028228)
2023-07 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5028224)
2023-07 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5028240)
2023-07 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5028232)
2023-07 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5028233)
2023-07 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5028168)
2023-07 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5028169)
2023-07 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5028264)
Known Issues
Windows 10 versions 21H2 and 22H2
- (Old) Custom installations may not receive the new Microsoft Edge web browser, while the old version may be removed.
- Workaround described on the support page.
Windows 11 version 21H2
- (Old) Some Windows devices with third-party user interface customizations may not start up after installing this update or future updates.
- Microsoft recommends uninstalling the third-party UI customization applications before installing this update, or updating them, if updates are available. Check out our support article for additional information on the issue.
Windows 11 version 22H2
- (New, again) Device with Windows installations created from custom offline media or custom ISO images may have Microsoft Edge Legacy removed and not replaced by Microsoft Edge (Chromium)
- (Fixed) Provisioning packages may not work as expected. Windows may only be configured partially and the " Out Of Box Experience might not finish or might restart unexpectedly".
- Provisioning the Windows device before upgrading to Windows 11 version 22H2 fixes the issue.
Security advisories and updates
- ADV 990001 -- Latest Servicing Stack Updates
- ADV230001 -- Guidance on Microsoft Signed Drivers Being Used Maliciously
Non-security updates
2023-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5028857)
2023-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5028859)
2023-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5028860)
2023-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5028863)
2023-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5028864)
2023-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5028865)
2023-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5028869)
2023-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5028870)
2023-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5028871)
2023-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Embedded 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5028872)
2023-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5028939)
2023-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5028940)
2023-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5028941)
2023-07 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5028942)
2023-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB508849)
2023-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5028850)
2023-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11, version 22H2 (KB5028851)
2023-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5028852)
2023-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5028853)
2023-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5028854)
2023-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5028855)
2023-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 11 (KB5028856)
2023-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Microsoft server operating system version 22H2 and Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5028858)
2023-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5028862)
2023-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5028935)
2023-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.7.2 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5028936)
2023-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 (KB5028937)
2023-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5028938)
2023-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5028943)
2023-07 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5028944)
2023-07 Dynamic Update for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5028263)
Microsoft Office Updates
How to download and install the July 2023 security updates
The July 2023 updates for Windows are available already. Home users may launch Windows Update on their devices to download and install the patches. Here is the way to do so:
- Select Start, type Windows Update and load the Windows Update item that is displayed.
- Select check for updates to run a manual check for updates.
Updates may also be downloaded manually using the links below.
Direct update downloads
Below are resource pages with direct download links, if you prefer to download the updates to install them manually.
Windows 10 Version 21H2
- KB5028166 -- 2023-07 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2
Windows 10 version 22H2
- KB5028166 -- 2023-07 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2
Windows 11 Release version
- KB5028182 -- 2023-07 Cumulative Update for Windows 11
- KB5028166 -- 2023-07 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 22H2
Additional resources
- July 2023 Security Updates release notes
- List of software updates for Microsoft products
- List of the latest Windows Updates and Services Packs
- Security Updates Guide
- Microsoft Update Catalog site
- Our in-depth Windows update guide
- How to install optional updates on Windows 10
- Windows 11 Update History
- Windows 10 Update History
