Apple Music Classical is now on Android, before Macs

apple music classical android
Onur Demirkol
May 31, 2023
Apple
|
1

Apple Music Classical is now available on Android devices. The company hasn't even rolled the application out on iPads and Macs but decided to prioritize Android users.

Users can now download the application from the Google Play Store; however, they need to be running Android 9 or better. Despite being a separate app, it is included in the Apple Music subscription, which has two pricing tiers: individual and family. Individual subscriptions cost $10.99 per month, while family subscriptions cost $16.99.

Apple stated plans to release a classical music app by the end of the previous year after purchasing the streaming provider Primephonic in 2021. Apple, however, missed its deadline by a few months, and the standalone app wasn't made available for the iPhone until March.

Apple Music Classical supports Dolby Atmos spatial audio and provides ad-free streams with up to 192 kHz/24-bit lossless audio. It also has one of the biggest music collections in its category, with five million tracks that comprise both vocal and instrumental pieces. You can find almost all classics by Beethoven, Mozart, and Tchaikovsky. Moreover, its library is constantly expanding, which shows Apple's intentions of growing the application.

apple music classical android
Apple Music Classical

Apple Music Classical features

The best part of Apple Music Classical is its search function, which makes the most of Primephonic's precise metadata and may guide you to the piece you wish to hear. Its unique selling point is that you may select from hundreds of different renditions of the same song, including well-known recordings. Additionally, you can do a search by conductor, composer, or even catalog number.

The company also added Shazam's support to the app. You can use it to open songs on the classical music app from Apple. You have the option to launch the music on the Apple Music Classical app when you "Shazam" a song. You'll be able to locate the song on the platform and add it to your playlist quicker if you do this.

Advertisement

Related content

Microsoft discovered an exploit in macOS that could bypass System Integrity Protection

Microsoft discovered an exploit in macOS that could bypass System Integrity Protection
WWDC 2023 Apple

What to expect from WWDC 2023 Apple event?
Users say that watchOS 9.5.1 fixes the green tint issue on Apple Watch

Users say that watchOS 9.5.1 fixes the green tint issue on Apple Watch
colored airPods

We almost had colored AirPods but Apple canceled it
no man's sky apple headset

No Man's Sky might be coming to Apple headset
meta quest 3 Apple headset

Can Meta Quest 3 really beat Apple Headset?

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. owl said on May 31, 2023 at 11:35 am
    Reply

    Anyone who listens to Internet radio and likes classical music should be familiar with Classic FM (UK).
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Classic_FM_(UK)
    https://www.classicfm.com/about-classic-fm/values-history/
    The radio station’s success has been astounding, with listeners spread all over the world and boasting an outstanding profile. Amazon Music took note of this and began offering sound sources, and Apple followed suit.
    Apple devices have an “Airplay” function that allows I to enjoy Internet radio sources on an external sound system just like a full-fledged music hall.
    Also, when broadcasting on Classic FM, the sound source (Apple Music) can be advertised, so that listeners can download the sound source.
    It is fundamentally different from the circumstances of androids, where they are impossible.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved