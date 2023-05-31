Apple Music Classical is now on Android, before Macs

Apple Music Classical is now available on Android devices. The company hasn't even rolled the application out on iPads and Macs but decided to prioritize Android users.

Users can now download the application from the Google Play Store; however, they need to be running Android 9 or better. Despite being a separate app, it is included in the Apple Music subscription, which has two pricing tiers: individual and family. Individual subscriptions cost $10.99 per month, while family subscriptions cost $16.99.

Apple stated plans to release a classical music app by the end of the previous year after purchasing the streaming provider Primephonic in 2021. Apple, however, missed its deadline by a few months, and the standalone app wasn't made available for the iPhone until March.

Apple Music Classical supports Dolby Atmos spatial audio and provides ad-free streams with up to 192 kHz/24-bit lossless audio. It also has one of the biggest music collections in its category, with five million tracks that comprise both vocal and instrumental pieces. You can find almost all classics by Beethoven, Mozart, and Tchaikovsky. Moreover, its library is constantly expanding, which shows Apple's intentions of growing the application.

Apple Music Classical features

The best part of Apple Music Classical is its search function, which makes the most of Primephonic's precise metadata and may guide you to the piece you wish to hear. Its unique selling point is that you may select from hundreds of different renditions of the same song, including well-known recordings. Additionally, you can do a search by conductor, composer, or even catalog number.

The company also added Shazam's support to the app. You can use it to open songs on the classical music app from Apple. You have the option to launch the music on the Apple Music Classical app when you "Shazam" a song. You'll be able to locate the song on the platform and add it to your playlist quicker if you do this.

