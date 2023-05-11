"Shazam" the classics on Apple Music Classical

With the latest 15.33 update, Shazam has enabled support for Apple Music Classical.

One of the most used music apps in the world, Shazam, now offers support for Apple Music's latest classical music service. Shazam users will be able to play their songs on the Apple Music Classical app.

If you hear a song and want to know the name of it so that you can add it to your playlist, Shazam is one of the most popular apps to help you with that. With its new support, it will help you open songs on Apple's classical music app. When you "Shazam" a song, it will give you the result and offer an option for you to open it on the Apple Music Classical app. This way, it will be a lot easier for you to find the song on the platform and add it to your playlist easily.

"You can now open classical songs from Shazam in the Apple Music Classical app. Simply Shazam or search for a classical song, tap the menu icon on the track page, and select "Open in Classical," the release note of Shazam version 15.33 read.

Apple Music Classical has more than 5 million tracks

Apple Music Classical app launched on March 28 as Apple acquired Primephonic, a streaming service specializing in the classical music genre. Upon its release, Apple started working on different measures to satisfy the users. Most users are currently waiting for Mac support, but it is unclear whether Apple has any plans to launch it for Macs in the near future.

It is free for everyone who already has an active Apple Music subscription. The company worked to provide an independent app to access the classical music library without using the regular Apple Music app.

