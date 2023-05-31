What to expect from WWDC 2023 Apple event?

The upcoming Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 has generated significant anticipation among tech enthusiasts worldwide.

As with Google's emphasis on AI at I/O and Microsoft's spotlight on Windows 11 during Build, XR is set to take center stage at this year's WWDC 2023 Apple event.

Apple has a long-standing tradition of using this platform to unveil a multitude of news within a condensed timeframe, leaving the remainder of the week for developer-focused sessions.

While in-person attendance will be limited due to the ongoing global pandemic, Apple Park in Cupertino will host a select few. Notably, as a result of the pandemic, Apple has expanded its streaming capabilities, allowing for wider accessibility and the online archiving of sessions.

The worst-kept secret in Silicon Valley

The most highly anticipated announcement at WWDC 2023 Apple event is undoubtedly Apple's entry into the XR space with its long-rumored headset. While the official unveiling remains uncertain, leaks and reports from reliable sources suggest that the debut of an Apple AR/VR/MR headset is imminent. Silicon Valley has long considered this venture an open secret, as Apple has reportedly been working on this product for approximately eight years.

Apple's XR headset represents a significant milestone, not only as a first-generation product but also as an ambitious endeavor to tackle a technology category that has proven elusive for other tech giants. Given Apple's track record of redefining existing hardware categories, the company's CEO, Tim Cook, is undoubtedly keen on ensuring the success of this new product, as it may become a defining feature of his tenure.

While initial plans reportedly focused on developing augmented reality (AR) glasses, the final product is believed to resemble a virtual reality (VR) headset in terms of form factor. Combining elements of both technologies, this mixed reality (MR) headset is expected to leverage passthrough technology, similar to existing headsets from HTC, Microsoft, and Magic Leap.

This technology utilizes onboard cameras to create the illusion of transparency by overlaying digital content onto the real world.

iOS, MacOS, and watchOS updates on the horizon

Apart from the highly anticipated XR headset, WWDC 2023 will also bring a wave of updates to Apple's operating systems. iOS 17, the next iteration of Apple's mobile operating system, is expected to introduce incremental improvements compared to its predecessor, iOS 16.

Key updates are likely to revolve around enhancing the lock screen with added smart home functionality, making it more useful during idle periods. Additionally, music enthusiasts can look forward to potential enhancements such as live lyrics displayed on the lock screen. iOS 17 is also anticipated to bring improvements to search capabilities and the Dynamic Island feature on iPhone.

iPadOS, Apple's operating system designed specifically for iPads, is rumored to finally receive the Health app, providing users with an additional feature, especially beneficial for those utilizing Apple Fitness+.

As for watchOS 10, the upcoming update is expected to include enhancements to the home screen, functional widgets, and new features for the digital crown, further refining the Apple Watch experience.

New Macs and exciting possibilities

Beyond software updates, WWDC 2023 is likely to introduce new hardware offerings from Apple. Among the most intriguing prospects is the potential release of a 15-inch MacBook Air, accompanied by revamped 13-inch Air and Pro models.

While rumors regarding the Apple Silicon Mac Pro remain uncertain, enthusiasts are eager to witness Apple's latest advancements in desktop computing power.

When is WWDC 2023 Apple event?

The much-anticipated WWDC 2023 Apple event is set to begin on June 5 at 10AM PT. Stay tuned for a week of technological advancements and breakthroughs that will shape the future of Apple's ecosystem.

