Nvidia enters trillion club thanks to AI

Emre Çitak
May 27, 2023
Updated • May 26, 2023
Nvidia has witnessed a remarkable surge in its stock value, soaring nearly 30% after announcing its first-quarter financial results. This tremendous growth propels Nvidia into the exclusive ranks of U.S. publicly traded companies with a market valuation of $1 trillion. Such an achievement solidifies Nvidia's position alongside tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon, all driven by the insatiable demand for high-performance AI chips in the era of generative AI.

The company's hardware and software solutions have played a pivotal role in fueling the deep learning revolution, which, in turn, has driven the exponential growth of GPU demand. As large language models, such as GPT, have become more powerful, the need for ever-increasing GPU capabilities has surged. Today's massive generative AI models require thousands of GPUs to operate, and Nvidia firmly dominates the GPU market, holding approximately 88% of the market share, as per Jon Peddie Research.

Nvidia trillion club
Company's AI gamble resulted in Nvidia entering the trillion club - Image courtesy of Nvidia

AI technologies have become a game changer for Nvidia

Generative AI has served as a crucial catalyst for Nvidia's meteoric rise. CEO Jensen Huang revealed that the "flashpoint" for Nvidia's exponential growth was generative AI, which has revolutionized the AI landscape. As traditional CPU scaling slows down, accelerated computing has emerged as the path forward, and Nvidia has been at the forefront of this transformation.

The demand for computing power to run large AI models has created an unquenchable thirst, and Nvidia's technology has proven instrumental in meeting this demand. However, the flip side of Nvidia's success is that it has created challenges for companies seeking access to GPU computing, particularly for those with limited financial resources.

While potential competitors like AMD and Google may pose challenges in the future, Nvidia's platform strategy and software-oriented approach are challenging to surpass.

The company's agility in integrating new capabilities into its system, coupled with a superior programming experience, further solidifies its dominance. Despite geopolitical factors and export control restrictions, Nvidia's commitment to innovation and its stronghold in software development and platform solutions make it difficult to unseat.

