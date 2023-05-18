WhatsApp to change context menu for better experience

WhatsApp is currently working on a new context menu design for Android that will show both emoji replies and other options like delete and forward simultaneously. It has already been up for iOS users, and now the company is rolling out the same design for Android users.

The company has rolled out a new update to enhance the experience for Android users. The newly redesigned message menu will let Android users access emojis and other features like delete, forward, reply, keep, and info at the same time. The emojis will appear above the text, while the rest will line below. iPhone users have already been using the feature for a while, and now it is time for Android users to benefit from it too.

It rolled out with the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.23.10.6 update, and it was first noticed by WABetaInfo. The revamped message menu is being worked on and will be available to beta testers in a future app update. Meta really wants to make WhatsApp look better and satisfy its users while adding new ones each day. You can see the new menu design for Android phones below.

WhatsApp updates keep coming

Meta has been showing particular interest in WhatsApp, as the company rolled out a couple of features in the past couple of weeks. One of the most important updates came to help people secure their chats, named Chat Lock. When a chat thread is locked, it is removed from the inbox and placed in its own folder, which can only be accessed with the user's device password or biometric, such as a fingerprint. It also automatically conceals the contents of the chat in notifications.

WhatsApp has also promised that more choices and features for Chat Lock would be implemented in the coming months. Among the new features will be "locking for companion devices and creating a custom password for your chats so that you can use a unique password different from the one you use for your phone."

The company has also started testing the new WhatsApp app on Wear OS. WhatsApp will be accessible to Wear OS users in the near future. The firm is now testing its new features with beta testers. Some of the capabilities include simple communication options such as texting or calling from their timepieces.

