Samsung's response to data breach: AI ban for staff

After the recent data leak on ChatGPT, Samsung has imposed an AI ban on its staff to ensure the privacy and security of sensitive data.

Last month, it was revealed that Samsung employees had leaked sensitive data to ChatGPT. Following the "in-house scandal," Samsung has shared a memo with all its employees, saying that the company is worried about its security and asked employees who use ChatGPT and other apps on personal devices not to transmit any company-related or personal information that might disclose its intellectual property.

According to the letter seen by Bloomberg, the corporation is worried that data supplied to artificial intelligence platforms such as Google Bard, ChatGPT, and Bing is retained on external servers, making it impossible to recover and remove, and may be leaked to other users.

Samsung takes this very seriously; as the memo said, "We ask that you diligently adhere to our security guideline, and failure to do so may result in a breach or compromise of company information resulting in disciplinary action up to and including termination of employment."

"Interest in generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT has been growing internally and externally. While this interest focuses on the usefulness and efficiency of these platforms, there are also growing concerns about security risks presented by generative AI," Samsung said to its staff.

Samsung is not the first company to issue a ChatGPT ban

The South Korean tech giant is surely one of the biggest companies to issue an in-house ChatGPT ban, but it is not the first one. Recently, Wall Street Banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., and Citigroup Inc. have also issued similar ChatGPT bans to keep their information secure.

ChatGPT is also banned by the Italian government. OpenAI's chatbot is currently banned in the country for privacy reasons, and there might be more countries and companies in the future to restrict its use of it.

However, it doesn't mean that Italian people don't use ChatGPT at all. A recent report showed that users had turned their attention to VPN applications to use the chatbot. ChatGPT might be banned in Italy, but with the use of a VPN service, people can easily use the chatbot.

