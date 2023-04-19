Why was Kai Cenat banned on Twitch: Explained

Kai Cenat, one of the most famous Twitch streamers of the past couple of years, got banned from the platform a while ago, but why was he banned? Apparently, Kai Cenat was banned due to "repeated explicit simulated sexual activity in GTA."

Kai Cenat recently got banned on Twitch, and fans started wondering the reason behind it. It was interesting because there were rumors about Kai leaving Twitch to join Kick, one of the newest streaming platforms that signed Adin Ross to make its name known. However, it turned out that Kai's ban wasn't anything related to it. According to Dexerto, he got banned due to "repeated explicit simulated sexual activity in GTA."

BANNED — AMP KAI (@KaiCenat) April 17, 2023

As seen above, Kai announced his ban on Twitter and kept it pretty simple. Even though the cause of Kai's ban is now public, we still don't know for how long he will stay banned. It is known that the ban is temporary, and he will get back to his regular streaming routine soon.

Rumors flew around about him joining Kick, the platform that wants to take the throne off Twitch's head. Kick has more "flexible" rules when it comes to explicitly and such. The company signed Adin Ross, and became a hot topic in no time. However, most fans have criticized the platform and Ross for their calls and actions.

Who is Kai Cenat?

Kai Cenat is a 21-year-old Twitch streamer who has become one of the most known streamers of all time. He is currently holding the "most-subscribed Twitch stream of all time" reward with 306,621 subscribers, thanks to his month-long subathon. He has more than 4.5 million followers and over 9 million views on Twitch.

He won the Streamer of the Year award at the 12th Streamy Awards and was also nominated for Breakout Streamer of the Year. In 2023, he won another Streamer of the Year award, this time at The Streamer Awards.

Kai plays many different games, from NBA 2K series to GTA Online, but he also streams other content, too.

