Twitch's next chapter: New leader to take charge

Twitch CEO Emmett Shear is resigning because he wants to spend more time with his newborn son. He will be replaced by the company's current president, Dan Clancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shear is one of the co-founders of Twitch, and he has been working for the company since the beginning. Twitch's journey started as "Justin.tv," and then the successful streaming platform got acquired by Amazon for a $970 million deal in 2014. Shear didn't leave the company and continued his duties as the CEO until today.

In October 2006 we started working on live video for the internet. That became Twitch. More than 16 years later, I'm now a father and ready to move to my next phase of life. I wrote a blog post, but the short version is: thank you so much to everyone who built this with me. — Emmett Shear (@eshear) March 16, 2023 ADVERTISEMENT

The ex-CEO shared his emotions, plans, and the reason why he decided to leave his duties in a blog post. "With my first child just born, I've been reflecting on my future with Twitch. Twitch often feels to me like a child I've been raising as well. And while I will always want to be there if Twitchh needs me, at 16 years old it feels to me Twitch is ready to move out of the house and venture alone," he said in his farewell post.

He is stepping down from his role because he wants to spend more time with his newborn son. After 16 years and four months with the company, he is ready to leave the flag to another person and enjoy his fatherhood. In the meantime, he will continue to work at Twitch in an advisory role.

Dan Clancy is Twitch's new CEO

Dan Clancy will replace Shear in the upcoming days. Clancy is the company's current president, and Shear said he had been a closer partner to him. He is clearly not a stranger to Twitch's daily operations, as he has been deeply involved in company decisions for many years. A couple of months ago, he shared an article about subscription revenue shares on the official blog post and received backlash from the community. The article stated the upcoming changes coming to the revenue split with top streamers.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Tech Crunch, "Emmett has dedicated 16 years to building Twitch, fostering our mission, and inspiring and empowering all of us to serve this incredible community. I'm so grateful for his partnership over the last four years and for the opportunity to continue this work alongside a team that cares so deeply about our streamers and the larger Twitch community," Clancy said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement