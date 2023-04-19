How To Watch NBA Playoffs 2023: Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 2

NBA Playoffs recently started with nothing but excitement. The best teams of the regular season qualified for a chance to become this year's champions. Los Angeles Lakers are one of the favorites, with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and D'Angelo Russell carrying most of the weight on their shoulder and making a great start against the Grizzlies. Today, we will explain to you how to watch the NBA playoffs, particularly Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 2.

The Lakers showed a great team effort in the first match of the series and won it with a score of 128-111. Despite having the home-court advantage, Memphis Grizzlies couldn't resist the extra contributions of Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, on top of the constant lead of LBJ, AD, and D-Lo. Now, they have a second chance to tie the series in Memphis.

How to watch NBA playoffs online?

The NBA playoffs 2023 games can be followed either on portable devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc., or you can also watch the games on your TV. TNT and ESPN give live coverage of all the games, both on TV and also on the app. However, you can also use NBA League Pass to get detailed coverage about everything happening throughout the tournament.

You might have to use VPN services to access NBA League Pass or TNT's live stream online, as they are not available in every part of the world. You can take a look at NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark if you need any of their services. This way, you will be able to follow every NBA playoffs 2023 match without facing any issues!

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game 2: What to expect?

Los Angeles Lakers made an awful start to the season but quickly got back on their feet with the addition of D'Angelo Russell. LeBron also returned to the court after suffering from an injury that made him unavailable for a while. Now, the Lakers get more than enough contribution from their bench, thanks to Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.

One of their biggest issues was not getting enough contribution from the bench, as most games relied on Anthony Davis and LBJ. After showing their capabilities and chemistry, Los Angeles Lakers are now one of the biggest favorites for this year's title.

Conversely, Memphis Grizzlies stumbled during the season after Ja Morant's suspension. The team is now in a better state, with Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. putting everything they have on the court.

The second game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies might go close, but the Lakers showed dominance in the first match so that we might witness another win from them. The second match is on April 19.

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Lakers vs. Grizzlies schedule

NBA playoff series are played in a best-of-seven format, so there are plenty more games. Here is the full schedule:

  • Game 2: April 19 | 7:30 p.m. New York time | 4:30 p.m. Los Angeles time | 5:30 p.m. Mexico City time | 12:30 a.m. London time (April 20) | 8:30 a.m. Tokyo time (April 20)
  • Game 3: April 22 | 10:00 p.m. New York time | 7:00 p.m. Los Angeles time | 8:00 p.m. Mexico City time | 3:00 a.m. London time (April 23) | 11:00 a.m. Tokyo time (April 23)
  • Game 4: April 24 | TBD
  • Game 5: April 26* | TBD
  • Game 6: April 28* | TBD
  • Game 7: April 30* | TBD

