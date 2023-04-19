Elon Musk reveals his thoughts on aliens

In a recent revelation, Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter and founder of SpaceX, acknowledged on Tuesday that he is uncertain about the existence of alien life. Moreover, he emphasized that if such a discovery were made, he would be unable to keep it under wraps.

Discussing the subject with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Musk expressed that no solid evidence has been found to support the existence of "conscious life" outside our home planet, Earth. He believes that humans often take this unique phenomenon for granted.

During the interview, Musk stated, "A lotta people wonder, ya know, where are the aliens? I reckon, if anyone would be aware of aliens on Earth, it'd likely be me". As an expert in space-related matters, Musk claims to have seen no indication of extraterrestrial life thus far. He jokingly added that if he did come across any evidence, he would instantly share it on Twitter, expecting it to become the most popular tweet ever, with billions of likes.

A hope for friendly alien encounters

Although Musk wishes for the existence of benevolent little green men, he remains skeptical about the government concealing any information about extraterrestrials from the public.

He argues that if the government had any knowledge of alien life, they would likely portray them as a threat to justify increased military spending.

Musk explained, "We're always trying to boost the defense budget. And look, ya know what would really put an end to any arguments? If we brought out an alien and said we need money to protect ourselves from these fellas".

As a matter of fact, lawmakers have recently requested additional funding for the Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena research office. This comes a year after the government speculated that aliens might already be visiting Earth to study our planet.

Rather than aliens, Musk asserts that humans pose the most significant danger to their own survival. He points to the decreasing birth rates worldwide, an issue he has been vocal about in recent months. Last month, he warned that Italy would "have no people" after it recorded one of the lowest birth rates globally.

