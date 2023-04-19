Europa League Stream: How to watch different matches and Sevillla vs. Manchester United

The Europa League Semifinalists will be clear this week after the second-leg matches. There are some very exciting matchups, and all the season's hard work will be tested on the field. If you want to catch the action live and looking for a Europa League stream, keep reading because we will show you how to watch different matches online, including Sevilla vs. Manchester United!

Europa League 2023 streams will let you live football's spirit from all around the world. You can be anywhere in the world and still watch every game without missing a single second. If you are interested in more than one matchup, you might have to use a second screen, as all the matches start simultaneously. You can use a VPN service and don't miss a single second from all around the world.

All to play for ? ADVERTISEMENT Who's going through?#UEL pic.twitter.com/oAIz6vlJXg — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) April 17, 2023

Where to watch a Europa League stream online?

You have a couple of options if you are looking for a specific language. However, most prefer an English broadcast with some football legends behind the mics, commenting on the competition. BT Sport and Paramount+ are two of the most famous Europa League streams you might want to check out. The broadcast will be in English, and you will listen to each game from true professionals.

If you want to live the spirit from a different part of the world and watch the games in English, your best option is to use a VPN service like NordVPN, ExpressVPN, or Surfshark. This way, you will catch every second of any game from anywhere in the world and live the spirit with the comments of some of the most known football people in the world!

Europa League 2023 Schedule: First-leg scores and upcoming matches

The first-leg games occurred a week ago, on April 13, and now it is time for the teams to show everything they have on the field. The second-leg games have always been do-or-die, and some of these matchups are very close in terms of scores. Here are the first-leg scores:

Feyenoord | 1 - 0 | Roma

Bayer Leverkusen | 1 - 1 |Union Saint-Gillioise

Manchester United | 2 - 2 | Sevilla

Juventus | 1 - 0 | Sporting CP

In the second-leg matchups, teams will change places, and the home team advantage will change hands. Every match below will be played on April 19 at the same time. Here are the second-leg matchups:

Roma vs. Feyenoord

Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Sevilla vs. Manchester United

Sporting CP vs. Juventus

What time do the Europe League 2023 Quarterfinals matches start?

Just like the first-leg matches, all four matchups will start at the same time. As all teams are from Europe, it might be hard to catch the action from anywhere in the world, but if you are really curious about a specific matchup, like Sevilla vs. Manchester United, here are the times that you must get in front of your screen:

3:00 p.m. New York time

12:00 p.m. Los Angeles time

1:00 p.m. Mexico City time

8:00 p.m. London time

4:00 a.m. Tokyo time (April 20)

We have seen some incredible stories written in Europa League before. Some of these teams are capable of making it happen this year. Even though some of them have a better shot, you never know what can happen with the harmony of spirit, talent, and belief. The competition between Manchester United vs. Sevilla might look like the most interesting; we recommend you to have a look at others too!

