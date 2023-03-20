Latest Twitter feature brings serious concerns

After Elon Musk's acquisition, Twitter started focusing on tweet stats, and the latest feature has brought another important stat counter.
Onur Demirkol
Mar 20, 2023
Companies
|
0

Twitter is bringing more detailed stats visible to users as the company recently started showing bookmark counts of tweets to every iOS user. However, the information on who bookmarked the tweets is kept hidden.

"We love Bookmarks for saving Tweets to revisit later. Starting today on iOS, you'll now see the total number of times a Tweet has been bookmarked on Tweet details." tweeted the official support account.

After Elon Musk's acquisition of the company, Twitter rapidly started working on providing more data on every tweet. On top of the retweet and like counts, users can also see how many people viewed a specific tweet. Many users said that seeing these metrics below every tweet made their screens crowded and complicated, while some enjoyed seeing relevant data. With the latest addition, another metric has been added to the list. For now, it is only available for iOS users but is expected to launch for the web version and other platforms in the near future.

Regarding the privacy of users, "We'll never display which accounts have added a Tweet to their Bookmarks," the official account added. The Help Center article says: "Bookmarks are still private and are only viewable to you within your Twitter account. We only show the total number of Bookmarks, not the specific accounts that have added a Tweet to their Bookmarks." It is similar to viewer count as strangers can't see others' tweet metrics, apart from the overall number.

After Elon Musk's acquisition, Twitter started focusing on tweet stats, and the latest feature has brought another important stat counter.

Serious concerns over the new feature

The new feature raised concerns, particularly from women, as they have been surprised by how frequently their shared images of themselves have been bookmarked; here is an example by the Twitter user @jasminericegirl.

On the other hand, bookmarks could be useful for a creator or a company's account in terms of showing more data on how many users are interested in the content. Lately, informative threads on AI tools and such have become more famous, and people mostly find them useful. With the new bookmark count feature, users will see which thread the readers found useful the most, if they can't interpret that by looking at the retweet and like count.

Some users think that there are more important things to focus on, such as fixing major issues like the timeline auto-refresh bug, rather than bringing more features. Recently, the app also faced a major outage. All users were unable to load new tweets or refresh their home pages, and the issue appeared on both the website and the mobile app while the cause remained unclear.

If Twitter adds another stat feature underneath tweets, it might be even more complicated for many, while business accounts benefit from the data.

The company might face tougher competition in the upcoming months as more decentralized Twitter alternatives are on the way. Jack Dorsey's "Bluesky" has already surfaced and is expected to be available soon.

Advertisement

Related content

How to protect your Twitter login with Bitwarden
Twitter's Press Team Responds to Journalists with Poop Emoji: Impact of Elon Musk's Acquisition

Twitter's Press Team Responds to Journalists with Poop Emoji: Impact of Elon Musk's Acquisition
rosoft banks on regulations to build a mobile games

Microsoft’s mobile strategy will rely on upcoming regulations against Google and Apple
Google Is Working on Video Unblur AI Magic

Google Is Working on Video Unblur AI Magic
Excel Keyboard Shortcuts

Excel Keyboard Shortcuts

70+ Excel Keyboard Shortcuts for Windows

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved