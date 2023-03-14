Ever since Microsoft has been dropping hints about its avatars in 2021, people have been eagerly waiting to give it a try. Imagine how convenient it would be to sit home in your pajamas and not have to get dressed, since your avatars can now take over for you.

Virtual meetings have gained a lot of popularity with the expansion of remote working and with that, the use of Microsoft Teams increased too. While people enjoyed using the virtual meeting tool, the one thing they often found uncomfortable was having to switch on their cameras when at home. Now, with the introduction of 3D avatars, Microsoft has taken virtual meetings to a whole new level and made it easier for people to attend meetings irrespective of whether they’re having a bad hair day or their kids are creating a commotion in the background.

What Are 3D Avatars?

Talks of the 3D avatar have been doing rounds for a while, with Microsoft initially planning to launch it in 2021. Finally, with all its testing in place, 3D avatars are ready to make their way into Microsoft Teams in May this year.

If you’re wondering what the avatar is all about, it’s a virtual image of you that you can create on the platform. If you’re not in the mood to turn on your camera, your avatar can take over and can mimic animation actions based on your voice cues.

The avatars are not binary and you can choose if you want your camera on or if you want your avatar to take over. You can customize the avatar any way you like, so it resembles you as closely as possible.

Speaking to the Verge in 2021, the Product manager for Microsoft, Katie Kelly stated that the avatar will be able to animate voice cues. It will closely replicate the person and make others in the meeting feel like there’s an actual person present even when it’s just their avatar.

Microsoft also has plans to use the avatars in 3D meetings. It has even partnered with Meta to create VR headsets to make these meetings look as realistic as possible. The avatars will also manage to share emojis and raise hands like a real person while attending a meeting.

