Microsoft Teams Will Let You Transform Into a 3D Avatar in May

Trevor Monteiro
Mar 14, 2023
Updated • Mar 14, 2023
Microsoft
|
0

Ever since Microsoft has been dropping hints about its avatars in 2021, people have been eagerly waiting to give it a try. Imagine how convenient it would be to sit home in your pajamas and not have to get dressed, since your avatars can now take over for you.

Virtual meetings have gained a lot of popularity with the expansion of remote working and with that, the use of Microsoft Teams increased too. While people enjoyed using the virtual meeting tool, the one thing they often found uncomfortable was having to switch on their cameras when at home. Now, with the introduction of 3D avatars, Microsoft has taken virtual meetings to a whole new level and made it easier for people to attend meetings irrespective of whether they’re having a bad hair day or their kids are creating a commotion in the background.

What Are 3D Avatars?

Talks of the 3D avatar have been doing rounds for a while, with Microsoft initially planning to launch it in 2021. Finally, with all its testing in place, 3D avatars are ready to make their way into Microsoft Teams in May this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re wondering what the avatar is all about, it’s a virtual image of you that you can create on the platform. If you’re not in the mood to turn on your camera, your avatar can take over and can mimic animation actions based on your voice cues.

The avatars are not binary and you can choose if you want your camera on or if you want your avatar to take over. You can customize the avatar any way you like, so it resembles you as closely as possible.

Speaking to the Verge in 2021, the Product manager for Microsoft, Katie Kelly stated that the avatar will be able to animate voice cues. It will closely replicate the person and make others in the meeting feel like there’s an actual person present even when it’s just their avatar.

Microsoft also has plans to use the avatars in 3D meetings. It has even partnered with Meta to create VR headsets to make these meetings look as realistic as possible. The avatars will also manage to share emojis and raise hands like a real person while attending a meeting.

Advertisement

Related content

The Microsoft AI event will take place on March 16, and many new features are expected to be announced. Here is a guide on how to watch it!

Here is how to watch the Microsoft AI event

Did Microsoft compromise on ethics for AI progress?
Microsoft Teams gets video filters for Meetings

Microsoft Teams gets video filters for Meetings
PowerPoint, Word, Excel With AI Rumored To Appear on the Microsoft Event

PowerPoint, Word, Excel With AI Rumored To Appear on the Microsoft Event
Microsoft has been investing a lot in the AI industry for the past few years and on March 16, the future of work with AI will be revealed.

Are you ready for the AI-powered work revolution by Microsoft?
Microsoft Azure has finally launched revolutionary artificial technology to boost the business experience.

Azure's revolutionary AI technology is here to boost your business

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved