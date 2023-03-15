Microsoft Build is returning with a face-to-face event

Microsoft Build is poised to make a grand return, vowing to provide a comprehensive and multifaceted experience that combines both digital and in-person attendance in its hometown of Seattle, Washington. The eagerly anticipated event, designed specifically for developers around the world, is set to commence on May 23rd and conclude on May 25th, with a pre-event workshop planned for May 22nd. The multinational technology corporation has announced its preparations to dazzle attendees with an extensive program that promises to offer a transformative and game-changing experience.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Microsoft had to resort to a scaled-down and virtual version of its developer conference last year. However, the software behemoth is now making a comeback with a hybrid event that combines both in-person and digital elements this year, pledging to provide attendees with an unforgettable experience. Microsoft Build offers an unrivaled opportunity for developers, students, and technology experts to gain a deeper understanding of Microsoft's products. Additionally, it is also a prime occasion for the multinational enterprise to reveal significant upgrades for its range of productivity applications and Windows operating system.

Calling all devs! Connect with product experts, industry disruptors, and cutting-edge partners to share ideas to build the future. Digitally: May 23–24

?? In person in Seattle, WA: May 23–25 Register now for #MSBuild—made by and for developers: https://t.co/tqMCPTVe1C pic.twitter.com/EmTQkGZOAc — Microsoft Developer (@msdev) March 14, 2023

Tech enthusiasts and industry stakeholders alike are eagerly anticipating this year's Microsoft Build, as it pledges to unveil major announcements. Rumors are circulating that the tech giant will disclose updates regarding its highly anticipated operating system, Windows 11, as well as the AI-powered Bing and Edge. Attendees can also look forward to learning more about the latest language model from OpenAI, GPT-4, which Microsoft's Bing is purportedly utilizing. The opening keynote, which is to be presented by the tech behemoth's CEO, Satya Nadella, sets the tone for the event and establishes the platform for what is sure to be an exhilarating experience for all attendees.

Virtual attendees have the option to join the event without charge. However, those who prefer to attend in-person will be required to pay a fee. Nonetheless, remote participants will still have the chance to witness the event's main attractions, such as attending live keynote presentations, participating in Q&A sessions, and engaging in other interactive experiences. The virtual aspect of the occasion guarantees that people from all over the world can access and take advantage of the knowledge-sharing opportunities offered at Microsoft Build.

How to attend Microsoft Build?

Registration for the Microsoft Build event is now open, and interested attendees can enroll via the event's website. The virtual sessions, which will take place on May 23-24, are free and provide remote participants with an opportunity to access an impressive array of workshops, events, and keynote speeches from industry experts, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

On the other hand, those who opt to attend the in-person event can expect to participate in pre-event workshops on May 22, followed by the main conference on May 23-25 in Seattle, Washington. Attendees will be obliged to pay an event fee of $1,525, with an additional $225 to gain access to the pre-event workshops on May 22.

Despite the hype surrounding the Microsoft Build event, the company has kept the details of the program under wraps. It is uncertain what attendees should expect during the event, but we can rule out the possibility of any Surface hardware announcements. Additionally, Microsoft's AI plans, particularly those for Bing Chat, might be highlighted at the event.

