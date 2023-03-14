One of the current leaders of AI innovations, Microsoft, is looking to unveil more features at "The Future of Work with AI," here is a brief guide on how to watch it. The Microsoft AI event will take place on March 16.

This week, Microsoft will cover its takes on the upcoming AI innovations and what the users should expect at The Future of Work with AI event. The company is supposed to mention how to"reinvent productivity with AI" in a panel hosted by the chairman and CEO Satya Nadella alongside the corporate vice president of modern work and business applications, Jared Spataro.

Follow the Microsoft AI event on LinkedIn

The event will be live-streamed on LinkedIn, and people have started discussing in the comment section what will Nadella and Spataro reveal. Go to this link to join the discussion and attend the event when the countdown ends. The countdown will end on March 16, 11 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. PT. The live stream is open to all; you don't have to do anything other than go to the provided link. There is also a small "attend" button that you can click on to notify your connections of your future presence at the event.

There are different ideas regarding the context of the event. OpenAI and Microsoft plan to announce GPT-4 this week, per the Microsoft Germany CTO. However, it is unlikely that the company will present GPT-4 at this event. Just like GPT-3, it is expected that OpenAI to announce the new multi-modal LLM as they are still the major partner.

Jared Spataro's presence could be a clue about what we should expect. Spataro is the head of Microsoft 365, and it is known that Microsoft wants to bring AI solutions to business apps like Outlook, Word, etc. As we previously covered, the upcoming AI solutions include smart email replies for Outlook and sentence or word suggestions for Word. Microsoft has already launched some generative AI services for Teams, like personalized timeline markers for when you leave and join a meeting.

It is very easy to watch or follow the Microsoft AI event. You only need to log into your LinkedIn account and press play on the live video. This is also another reason that some say GPT-4 won't be released at this event, as it needs something more special.

