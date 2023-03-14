General Motors brand cars will implement ChatGPT as an AI-based digital assistant, as confirmed by the company in agreement with Microsoft. ChatGPT has created an uproar in just a few months as it managed to occupy everything around us, from instant messaging to writing essays.

There doesn’t seem to be any signs of the AI frenzy ending anytime soon. Several companies have embraced taking advantage of the technology in various areas than web browsers. For one, the car!

You are reading that right; your eyes aren’t deceiving you. General Motors, one of the leading car manufacturers in North America, confirmed Semafor’s leak published is indeed factual. The company has agreed with Microsoft that its cars' digital systems will implement ChatGPT.

ChatGPT has gained popularity for its advanced language model, which generates answers to our questions in the most human style possible. GM envisions helping a driver in situations by leveraging ChatGPT to power its digital assistant.

The current digital assistant only focuses on infotainment, whereas ChatGPT is more technical and comprehensive. The vision is that ChatGPT will enable the digital assistant to answer questions about our vehicle. The AI can consult the car’s manual and deliver the correct answer.

Simplified, should we be stranded with a flat tire, we could ask the ChatGPT system, “how to change a tire,” The digital assistant will grasp the question and show an explanatory video on the screen to guide us step by step.

The AI can gather data directly from the car, which could be beneficial for checking the engine’s status by asking why the light is flashing on your instrument cluster. And if you want to embrace the AI service completely, why not configure it with your garage code and use it to open your garage door?

Even with all these function potentials, there currently needs to be a set date for launching the first car with ChatGPT. Another issue could be that several years ago, GM exited the European market with its brands, Cadillac and Chevrolet, so it’s uncertain if this technology would reach cars in Spain.

At the end of the day, it is a matter of “time will tell” if GM will be first in line for the ChatGPT digital assistant breakthrough or if competitors might be grafting outside the limelight and surprising us all in the near future …

