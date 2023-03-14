Is GPT-4 open-source or not?

Let's get this out of the way immediately: GPT-4 will not be open source. Like GPT-3, GPT-4 is expected to have access to the API restricted to authorized users who have obtained an API key. However, it could be a "lite GPT-4" depending on the API Beta program for researchers and developers to experiment with the model and explore its capabilities, albeit with some limitations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don't worry; the free version of ChatGPT will still be available. However, using its API will be paid. So why can't GPT-4 be open source?

GPT-4 open-source drama explained

While there are numerous upsides to open-sourcing a project, such as increased creativity and teamwork, there are also possible downsides, such as security risks and a diminished ability to compete. Hence, elements including the project's goals, intended audience, and organizational structure will influence the decision to open source the project.

Companies put millions of dollars into these ventures, so naturally, they expect a return on their investment. The decision of whether or not to make GPT-4 open source will ultimately be up to the developers and the organization behind the project. Moreover, both OpenAI and Microsoft are opposed to using open-source software for this purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out the latest rumors about what is coming with GPT4.

Is GPT-4 price worth not being open source?

There is currently no reliable estimate of GPT-4's price tag. As OpenAI already requires payment for commercial usage of GPT-3, it would make sense for them to do the same with GPT-4.

The current rate for using GPT-3.5 turbo is about $0.002 for 1,000 tokens. To put it another way, the model costs $0.002 for every 750 words it produces.

Although GPT-4 is speculated to share a comparable footprint with GPT-3, it is anticipated to be far more potent and accurate than its forerunner. OpenAI might add fees for using GPT-4. But we cannot be sure until the company publishes a new pricing structure online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whatever the final price of GPT-4 is, you can try out OpenAI's other models for free before committing to a subscription.

GPT-4 release date gets closer day by day. Hence, very soon, we will know everything we need to know.

Regardless of whether or not GPT-4 is open source, it's likely to be a highly anticipated and influential project in the field of AI language models.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement