GPT-4 release date and more: Everything we know

Microsoft and OpenAI's next big ChatGPT update, the GPT-4 release date is almost set, according to an announcement by an executive.
Onur Demirkol
Mar 13, 2023
Microsoft Germany's CTO has announced that the GPT-4 release date is imminent, as close as next week, and is expected to be a multi-modal LLM, unlike GPT-3.5.

Lately, ChatGPT has been one of the most popular topics on the internet. Microsoft's investments and the current state of the product made a name for itself with its multidirectional problem-solving capabilities. Currently, GPT-3.5 is already impressive for many, but a better version will be introduced next week. The GPT-4 release date is not precise, but the official announcement signals a possible introduction next week, if not a launch.

ChatGPT's success and fame mesmerized regular users and some tech giants. Microsoft partnered with OpenAI after investing $1 billion, hopping on the bandwagon before it was too late. Generative AI is expected to shape the future of enterprises, and most firms have started using it to boost their sales, businesses, and more.

GPT-3.5's current abilities are enough to help firms and regular users until some point, and they continue to benefit from it daily. However, GPT-4 is expected to launch with better features. There were many speculations regarding the upcoming version. Still, the OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, once told people to keep their expectations low so they won't be disappointed after seeing the final product. The speculations were built upon its parameters that there would be 100 trillion but Altman denied all.

GPT-4 release date: When is it?

Microsoft Germany's Chief Technology Officer, Andreas Braun, said they will introduce GPT-4 next week. Braun gave the information at an event in Germany last week. "We will introduce GPT-4 next week, there we will have multi-modal models that will offer completely different possibilities – for example, videos," Braun said in an interview with Heise. He also added that LLM is a game-changer because it lets machines understand concepts statistically that were previously read and understood by humans only. 

GPT-3.5 is a text-based language model, incapable of understanding and processing imagery or other inputs. The new GPT-4 is expected to have improved abilities like generating a video from a text prompt. Microsoft has been working on a new multi-modal language model called Kosmos-1, which was introduced last week. Kosmos-1 natively supports language, perception-language, and visual activities. GPT-4 will also have similar features and it will be the first step to the multi-modal LLM world for ChatGPT.

ChatGPT is very useful in different methods, even with its sole base version. Recently, OpenAI launched its API, and it also became available for Azure users. Even with its chat-only input model, it is widely used for enterprise solutions and everyday user needs. The GPT-4 release date was highly awaited for both communities because the ceiling of its capabilities can be immense. Braun's "next week" statement was given on March 9, 2023, so the announcement might come before than expected.

In the meantime, other big names and companies are working on competitor chatbots, including Elon Musk, who said ChatGPT is "too woke." Google is also one of the tech giants trying to compete with ChatGPT.

