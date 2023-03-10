Azure's revolutionary AI technology is here to boost your business

ChatGPT is now available in preview in Azure OpenAI Service, announced by Microsoft. Businesses and developers can integrate the chatbot into their cloud services.

Microsoft announced in January that ChatGPT would be available soon in Azure. Users have been waiting to experience and benefit from its services as soon as possible. Finally, the official announcement came today. Eric Boyd, corporate vice president of the company, gave all the details in a blog post.

From now on, Azure customers can integrate custom AI-powered experiences directly into their own applications. It also includes "enhancing existing bots to handle unexpected questions, recapping call center conversations to enable faster customer support resolutions, creating new ad copy with personalized offers, automating claims processing, and more."

Microsoft says that "over 1,000 customers are applying the most advanced AI models—including Dall-E 2, GPT-3.5, Codex, and other large language models backed by the unique supercomputing and enterprise capabilities of Azure—to innovate in new ways." This means the company also offers several other AI models developed by OpenAI. As expected, it is not a free service. It is priced at $0.002 per 1,000 tokens, and billing for all ChatGPT usage begins March 13th.

Microsoft is helping organizations leverage generative AI models to drive AI transformation. Microsoft will blend the power of large language models from OpenAI and the AI-optimized infrastructure of Azure to power other products, like GitHub Copilot, Power BI, Microsoft Teams Premium, Viva Sales, and Microsoft's new Bing chatbot.

Another feature is Azure OpenAI Studio, which lets customers and partners create new intelligent apps and solutions using a no-code approach. Users can also customize ChatGPT and configure response behavior that aligns with their organization. You must apply for access here to start using these new features.

Microsoft had intentions to buy 49% of OpenAI

Both companies have been working together for a while now. Reports showed that Microsoft had intentions of investing an insane amount of $10 billion to buy 49% percent of OpenAI and now looking to increase its ROI by implementing the technology into different fields. However, it is unclear if the deal is done or if Microsoft decided to pursue another path while keeping the partnership focus with OpenAI to increase its business.

"We believe AI will profoundly change how we work, and how organizations operate in the coming months. To meet this moment, we will continue to take a principled approach to ensure our AI systems are used responsibly while listening, learning, and improving to help guide AI in a way that ultimately benefits humanity," Microsoft added.

Recently, ChatGPT announced its new API to reach bigger audiences and let people use its new technology. The chatbot spreads across all industries and might soon become indispensable for many businesses. Generative AI can handle small tasks that could save business owners time and money.

