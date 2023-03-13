Are you ready for the AI-powered work revolution by Microsoft?

Microsoft has been investing a lot in the AI industry for the past few years and on March 16, the future of work with AI will be revealed.
Microsoft will showcase the latest improvements and work for its business apps at "The Future of Work with AI" event, which is set for March 16.

Microsoft has been heavily investing in the AI industry. Recently, the company partnered with OpenAI to bring some of its services to Azure. Apart from that, Microsoft has also been bringing AI solutions to its products. This week, more solutions are expected to be announced during "The Future of Work with AI" event. It will start at 8 AM PT.

Satya Nadella, Microsoft Chairman and CEO, and Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President of Modern World and Business Applications, will be the hosts. "Artificial intelligence is paving the way for you to work smarter. Leaders Satya Nadella and Jared Spataro share how AI will bring in a new era of work. Learn how AI will usher in a new way of working for every person and organization," says Microsoft.

The company announced it on its official LinkedIn page; you can look at it here.

Microsoft

What to expect?

Previous rumors showed that Microsoft is looking to implement improved AI in its business apps, including Outlook, Teams, Word, and such. It explains why Jared Spataro is also one of the hosts alongside the company CEO. Spataro is the head of Microsoft 365.

Microsoft Office is expected to benefit from AI solutions in the near future. This includes generated email replies or drafts for Outlook, Word, sentence, or phrase suggestions on Word, etc., claimed by The Information. Microsoft has been investing in OpenAI for years, and the latest news is not surprising. The company has been building its base of it for years now, and it is time to pick up all the fruits from the trees.

Microsoft has already brought OpenAI-powered features to Teams. It offers AI-generated chapters in PowerPoint Live and "personalized timeline markers for when you leave and join a meeting." It is also expected that generated meeting notes feature will also launch, thanks to GPT-3.5.

According to the latest announcement, GPT-4 will also be announced soon. However, "the future of work with AI" event is expected to cover Microsoft 365 rather than the new language model.

