PowerPoint, Word, Excel With AI Rumored To Appear on the Microsoft Event
Priyanka Monteiro
Mar 14, 2023
Updated • Mar 14, 2023
Microsoft
As per the latest news, Microsoft is holding another AI event scheduled for March 16th. Microsoft is slowly revealing its next generation of apps to improve productivity. These apps will be powered by OpenAI’s technology. It is also said that Microsoft will be looking to provide a demo of AI integration with office tools such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. On March 16th, all attendees will learn more about Microsoft’s plans for OpenAI and how it can be used to improve productivity.

AI Integration

Microsoft will be releasing various demos on March 16th to show how AI can be integrated with its office product suite. OpenAI can be used to improve the existing functionality of these apps and some more features could also be included after the integration. Some of the features could include automated content creation, natural language processing, and automated workflows. There could also be other integrations that Microsoft has planned, which could be revealed at the event.

AI Benefits

One of the main benefits of integrating AI with office products is it can improve efficiency. AI can automate several tasks that would otherwise consume a lot of time when done manually. AI can also improve the user experience by providing intelligent features tailored for each user. AI can also automate workflows and increase collaboration functionalities.

What Will Be Covered at the Event?

Apart from demoing how AI can help enhance Microsoft Office, the event will also check the potential features of OpenAI. Microsoft also plans to reveal other integrations it has planned. Attendees would need to register for a chance to attend this exclusive event.

Microsoft’s event on March 16th is one of the best platforms to showcase how OpenAI fits into their plans and improves productivity. Anyone interested in AI integration should attend this event.

