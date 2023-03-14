Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer or ChatGPT, as it’s most commonly known as, is an AI which generates text responses. The current version GPT 3.5 is limited to responding only, but since it’s evolving at a fast rate, it’s believed that GPT 4 will be a faster version of the responder and will generate responses to users at a faster rate.

It’s believed that ChatGPT will not only respond to queries but do much more. GPT 4 is set to release next week, and it’s believed the fourth generation will come with features such as the ability to create AI videos with a simple text prompt, video processing and multimodality.

What Is Included?

Heise, a German new website, has reported that the new version will be much more powerful as compared to GPT 3.5 with a multimodality feature which gives it the ability to carry out multiple tasks or functions in various modes such as images, sounds and texts. In a recent interview with Heise, the CTO of Microsoft Andreas Braun confirmed the release of the GPT is set to happen next week and he also spoke about the various possibilities of using the GPT, including the creation of videos. He also stated that GPT 4 will be faster in responding to users and more capable of providing better solutions.

The world of AI is booming, and people are becoming dependent on using it. OpenAI recently introduced a tool called ZeroGPT. This tool helps to identify text which is created using AI tools and human-created content. ZeroGPT uses a feature called DeepAnalyze, which helps determine AI content in comparison to human content. The current success rate of this GPT is 98% but OpenAI is working towards bringing down the errors on the GPT to less than 1%.

Free Interface Which Is Easy To Use

ChatGPT is an intelligent chatbot which helps respond to queries to help reduce human interaction. The chatbot became viral soon after its release in November 2022 and crossed the 100 million active users milestone just 2 months into its launch. All eyes are now on the next version.

