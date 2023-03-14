Einstein GPT makes its debut thanks to Salesforce. A ChatGPT Bot For Business - Is this for real?

As the tech world’s attention continues to be captured by generative AI, Salesforce has joined the rat race. On Tuesday, Einstein GPT debuted a new AI service similar to the well-known ChatGPT but more focused on the corporate world.

Salesforce has integrated the bot with its broadly used CRM (customer relationship management) system. Einstein GPT allows users to type in prompts to generate marketing code or copy, personalized emails, and client summaries. Businesses can also use the software to create images for promotional headers in their campaigns.

Even more intriguing news could be that Salesforce partnered with OpenAI, allowing the model to withdraw from the ChatGPT enterprise version, Salesforce data, and other sources. Einstein GPT can also be trained to use a company's data.

The news follows the generative AI hype as several businesses try to jump on the bandwagon to integrate the technology within their operations. AI has made headlines in tech since ChatGPT launched in November.

Unsurprisingly, Microsoft also partnered with OpenAI to integrate its chatbot technology into Bing. Google also made some waves with its ChatGPT competitor release named Brad, which is still in its early testing. And naturally, China’s tech giants won’t stay behind and are following the chatbot niche.

However, in the corporate getting it right raises the stakes for Salesforce. In the early days of AI, companies like Microsoft and Google continuously examined answers generated by their AI chatbots. Google felt the sting when its parent company, Alphabet, had a market value lost last month of $100 billion due to an incorrect NASA answer produced by Brad during a promo video.

Microsoft also felt the wrath when its chatbot Bing generated obsessive and violent answers while early testers and journalists tried to test the software boundaries. However, Salesforce feels confident that its built-in guardrails, which require a human editor to confirm an Einstein GPT-generated answer, are the way to go!

Jayesh Govindarajan, Salesforce SVP of data science and engineering, “We learn when we're wrong, and the model updates itself,” stated during a press briefing.

