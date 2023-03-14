WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging app globally, with over 2 billion users. Whether you have family and friends in the same town or abroad, with a few taps on your device screen, you can share videos, photos, and messages instantly anywhere in the world. WhatsApp keeps us connected in our personal and professional lives - so it makes sense its features keep on evolving.

The cross-platform app on Android, iOS and Windows phones has made significant changes, including the latest multi-device mode and deleting messages for everyone. After several leaks, WhatsApp has finally revealed that it is rolling out this feature, “Message Editing.”

However, the company has worked on this feature since 2022, and several have had the opportunity to test it. Some see it as a blessing, whereas others consider it a curse. At the same time, it will allow users to correct grammatical or typo errors.

But on the flip side, it can lead to a change in the meaning of a message which can raise potential disputes and misunderstandings. Many already struggle to get the right message across verbally; imagine trying to put it into context in an instant message.

You must use the updated version of the app and have a supported device if you want to edit a WhatsApp message.

Those who have tried and tested the feature mention it’s straightforward and works well. All you have to do is follow the steps below:

Open the WhatsApp conversation you want to edit.

Long Tap the message you want to edit.

Select the “Edit” option from the menu.

Make the changes you wish to, and tap the “Done” button.

It will save your changes, and the edited message will show in the conversation.

Although you can edit a message several times, you can only do it in a specific time interval. The grace time interval is 15 minutes, whereas the option will disappear after that.

Note that this editing feature may only be available to some users only. Also, WhatsApp will notify the receiver that you’ve edited the message via a flashing bubble over the text. There will be a revised tag over the message.

Even though you can have fun with this “Message Editing” feature, it could open doors for potential abuse of sent messages. Users can use it to deceive others or manipulate conversations to their benefit. But in WhatsApp’s defense, they ensured a short time for editing messages and might adjust the time frame in the future.

Now that we know how to edit our messages, whether to add more information or correct mistakes, remember that you should use it responsibly and instead refrain from abusing the privilege to right any wrong sent.

