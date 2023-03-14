Finally, It's Here: WhatsApp’s Message Editing Feature

Finally, It's Here: WhatsApp’s Message Editing Feature
Carol van Zyl
Mar 14, 2023
Updated • Mar 14, 2023
Apps
|
0

WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging app globally, with over 2 billion users. Whether you have family and friends in the same town or abroad, with a few taps on your device screen, you can share videos, photos, and messages instantly anywhere in the world. WhatsApp keeps us connected in our personal and professional lives - so it makes sense its features keep on evolving.

The cross-platform app on Android, iOS and Windows phones has made significant changes, including the latest multi-device mode and deleting messages for everyone. After several leaks, WhatsApp has finally revealed that it is rolling out this feature, “Message Editing.”

However, the company has worked on this feature since 2022, and several have had the opportunity to test it.  Some see it as a blessing, whereas others consider it a curse. At the same time, it will allow users to correct grammatical or typo errors. 

ADVERTISEMENT

But on the flip side, it can lead to a change in the meaning of a message which can raise potential disputes and misunderstandings. Many already struggle to get the right message across verbally; imagine trying to put it into context in an instant message.

You must use the updated version of the app and have a supported device if you want to edit a WhatsApp message. 

Those who have tried and tested the feature mention it’s straightforward and works well. All you have to do is follow the steps below:

  • Open the WhatsApp conversation you want to edit.
  • Long Tap the message you want to edit.
  • Select the “Edit” option from the menu.
  • Make the changes you wish to, and tap the “Done” button.
  • It will save your changes, and the edited message will show in the conversation.

Although you can edit a message several times, you can only do it in a specific time interval. The grace time interval is 15 minutes, whereas the option will disappear after that.

Note that this editing feature may only be available to some users only. Also, WhatsApp will notify the receiver that you’ve edited the message via a flashing bubble over the text. There will be a revised tag over the message.

Even though you can have fun with this “Message Editing” feature, it could open doors for potential abuse of sent messages. Users can use it to deceive others or manipulate conversations to their benefit. But in WhatsApp’s defense, they ensured a short time for editing messages and might adjust the time frame in the future.

Now that we know how to edit our messages, whether to add more information or correct mistakes, remember that you should use it responsibly and instead refrain from abusing the privilege to right any wrong sent.

Advertisement

Related content

ChatGPT for cars? It could be

ChatGPT for cars? It could be

Is GPT-4 open-source or not?
The Latest Rumors About What Is Coming With GPT4

The Latest Rumors About What Is Coming With GPT4
Einstein with AI: a new bot by SalesForce!

Einstein with AI: a new bot by SalesForce!
Microsoft researchers have solved ChatGPT's text-only issue and added a new capability to it with Visual ChatGPT.

Visual ChatGPT: Temporary solution until GPT-4's launch
Microsoft and OpenAI's next big ChatGPT update, the GPT-4 release date is almost set, according to an announcement by an executive.

GPT-4 release date and more: Everything we know

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved