Here is WhatsApp's new plan for unknown numbers

Last year, WhatsApp added a new tool called "Communities" to make it easier for its users to communicate with larger groups of people. This is a nice feature; however, it has made spam calls and calls from unknown numbers more common. Yes, calls from people you hardly know are quite annoying. But WhatsApp will fix it soon.

The beta version of WhatsApp for Android is working on a new feature that will allow users to silence calls from unknown numbers. But they will still be visible in the call log and notifications.

WhatsApp will allow silence the calls from unknown numbers

“WhatsApp is developing a new feature that allows users to silence calls from unknown numbers while still showing them in the calls list and notification center for a future update of the app. This feature has several advantages, such as reducing interruptions and potentially avoiding spam calls," according to WABetaInfo.

Once the feature is released, the option will be available in WhatsApp's Preferences menu. When activated, calls from unknown numbers will be immediately muted, eliminating any potential disruption they may cause. Until now, WhatsApp has options to report and block such callers.

The WhatsApp feature to mute calls from an unknown number has the advantage that you will still receive notifications and call log entries for these calls. If someone tried to wake you up, you wouldn't be completely in the dark about it.

WhatsApp's option to silence unknown numbers is currently in beta, and its release date has not been announced. For now, you can check the latest WhatsApp update. WhatsApp newsletter feature is also on the way.

WhatsApp’s new beta update features the ability to report status updates. Users who feel that status updates violate the "Terms of Service" can now report them.

