What's new in WhatsApp's latest beta update?

Carol van Zyl
Mar 2, 2023
Updated • Mar 2, 2023
WhatsApp, the instant messaging application, is set to roll out a new update via Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.23.5.9. But what new features will the latest update offer its users?

For one, an always-available “Mute” feature and the ability to report a status update.

Always-available Mute button

Some users might notice a mute option within the message notifications. In 2017 WhatsApp had already released this feature; however, the mute button visibility was only seen once users received many messages from a group or contact. Although after the latest update, users will always see the mute button in any circumstance.

The feature can benefit many users who want to avoid being spammed with numerous messages while trying to work or sleep. As many of us don’t turn our phones off at night in case of an emergency, those pesty late-night messengers can get underneath your skin when you are trying to get a good night’s rest!

Reporting a Status Update

WhatsApp’s new beta update features the ability to report status updates. Users who feel that status updates violate the "Terms of Service" can now report them. Some beta testers that installed the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.4.0.74 update from the TestFlight app had already used this feature. However, it’s been released on the latest Android beta recently.

Once a user reports a status it will be sent to WhatsApp for moderation. Should the moderation team find any violation to their "Terms of Service," the reported users account may be suspended from WhatsApp.

Users don’t need to be concerned about end-to-end encryption as the feature won’t compromise these messages, and calls will remain protected on all devices. End-to-end encryption ensures that no one other than the receiver and sender of the communication, not even Meta, WhatsApp, or a proxy provider, can listen to your private calls and read your messages.

