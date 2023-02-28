Here are Zuck's new AI tools for WhatsApp, Instagram and more

The latest technological developments and trends have always decided the name of the competition between tech giants. Lately, artificial intelligence is what everyone is talking about, and some of the biggest tech firms are trying to reserve their place in the market, including Meta.

Mark Zuckerberg created Facebook many years ago and strengthened its company by acquiring other social media and technology platforms. Yesterday, he shared a post on his own Facebook wall and gave insight into what's next for Meta's subsidiaries. The company is looking to integrate artificial intelligence for a better user experience. It looks like these generative AI tools will be some of the most important tasks for Meta to complete in the near future.

"We're creating a new top-level product group at Meta focused on generative AI to turbocharge our work in this area. We're starting by pulling together a lot of the teams working on generative AI across the company into one group focused on building delightful experiences around this technology into all of our different products," Zuckerberg said. Meta owns some of the most famous social media platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and, obviously, Facebook.

Short and long-term goals

His short-term plan is to create "creative and expressive tools." After achieving the goal, Meta will focus on bigger developments. "We're exploring experiences with text (like chat in WhatsApp and Messenger), with images (like creative Instagram filters and ad formats), and with video and multi-modal experiences. We have a lot of foundational work to do before getting to the really futuristic experiences, but I'm excited about all of the new things we'll build along the way," said Zuckerberg, for their long-term goals.

Recently, Snapchat introduced its new AI tools, including the integration of ChatGPT. It is known that companies like Microsoft and Google have also taken huge steps into the AI market. Meta could even be considered "slow" compared to its competitors. However, we still don't know what stage they are testing or working on.

