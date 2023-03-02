Your money just got a new BFF: Check this iOS app

One of the most awaited crypto apps, Robinhood Wallet, is now available to all iOS users.

Robinhood Crypto posted an article on its blog page that includes information on the app's App Store debut and its support of both Polygon and Ethereum networks. Last September, it welcomed 10,000 users to its private beta. The app didn't charge any network fee for swapping Polygon's MATIC tokens. Crypto GM of Robinhood, Johann Kerbrat, announced that they had started to roll out Robinhood Wallet to more than 1 million wait-list users. He added that the company made significant changes since the first beta program based on customer feedback. Now, it is ready for mass usage.

Robinhood Wallet is finally available on App Store for iOS users with impressive features, but Android users must wait a little longer.
Robinhood

“The feedback we’ve received for Robinhood Wallet since first launching in beta has been extremely positive,” said Johann Kerbrat, GM of Robinhood Crypto. “Users have told us they love how accessible and easy to use the app is and that they really enjoy the ability to self-custody their digital assets and swap with no network fees on Polygon. They also told us they want access to more coins on more chains, which is why we’ve quickly added support for Ethereum. While we recognize it’s been a tumultuous few months in the crypto space, we remain committed to our mission to make Robinhood the most trusted, lowest cost, and easiest to use on-ramp to crypto.”

The app was first launched with Polygon, but now the Ethereum blockchain has also been included along with support for more than 50 ERC tokens like COMP, MATIC, SHIB, SOL, UNI, USDC, and many others. Robinhood has also added support for NFTs on both Ethereum and Polygon. Users can swap crypto and tokens with no network fees on Polygon. The Robinhood Wallet app comes with multiple tools to help improve the security and privacy of each user. Users must set up either Face or Touch ID or a custom PIN, which will be their password every time they open the app. Users will also be asked to create a secret recovery phrase to access their wallet. For a limited time, new users can earn up to 5 USDC after transferring $10 of crypto from Robinhood Crypto or 1 USDC after transferring $10 from another wallet or exchange

According to the blog post, Robinhood Wallet has already been downloaded in over 130 countries. Android support will launch later this year, but we don't know the specific date. In the future, Robinhood plans to launch a Web3 browser, add support for other coins, and expand our in-app rewards program.

