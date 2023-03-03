Party On-The-Go: Meet Samsung's new speaker with 12-hour battery life

Samsung has announced its new portable Bluetooth speaker, Sound Tower MX-ST45B. For now, it is only available in Brazil, but it might hit other markets later this year.

The South Korean tech giant showcased most of its 2023 lineup at Mobile World Congress 2023. According to the latest press release, there is more to it. Samsung has announced its new Sound Tower MX-ST45B portable Bluetooth speaker launched in Brazil. The company mentioned that Brazil has differentials that make the equipment perfect for any occasion, including outdoors.

"Samsung is already known for offering equipment that elevates the sound experience in different contexts, such as Soundbars, perfect to be used in conjunction with Smart TVs for unparalleled immersion. With the new Sound Tower MX-ST45B, the proposal is to offer a practical, easy-to-use, portable product that turns any meeting into a real party thanks to its sound power, long-lasting battery, and LED lights that liven up the environment", says Julia Prozzi, manager of audio products at Samsung Brazil.

It is the first addition to the company's 2023 audio lineup, and it also came with a launch promotion. If you buy the new speaker between March 1 and March 15, you will be granted a Spotify gift with a six-month premium subscription.

12-hour battery life, IPX5, and more

Samsung Sound Tower MX-ST45B has a triangular shape measuring 281.0 x 562.0 x 256.0mm in dimension and weighing eight kilograms (around 17.6 pounds). The company tests revealed that the new speaker includes quite an impressive battery that lasts up to 12 hours. It comes with an IPX5 water resistance rating, which means it is durable against accidental spills and rain. It supports TVs and up to two smartphones simultaneously, thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. "For those who are in the habit of connecting another audio device via USB, the Sound Tower has such an input. Finally, the DJ Effect gives a special touch to each hit, as it allows different effects and configurations for each musical style using the Sound Tower app, exclusive to Samsung," says the company.

The tech giant's new speaker can deliver up to 160W RMS when plugged into an energy source. If you are willing to use it on battery, it falls to half and offers 80W RMS. It also has a multi-connection feature that allows you to connect it with up to 10 Samsung speakers. All devices sync up and let you have a "very loud" party. The embedded LEDs have an equalizer-like feeling as they match the tempo of whatever music you are listening to. Its design, battery life, and general specs fit both inside and outside use.

Price and availability

Currently, it is only available in Brazil. The Samsung Sound Tower MX-ST45B is priced at R$2,999, which makes around R$579. It will eventually reach other markets worldwide, but Samsung hasn't specified a date yet.

