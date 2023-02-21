Samsung will produce Ambarella's 5nm chip

Samsung announced the collaboration with Ambarella to produce CV3-AD685, an automotive AI central domain controller, and Ambarella's 5nm chip. The company will provide its 5nm process technology to Ambarella to help improve self-driving technology's safety.

The South Korean technology giant revealed the collaboration on its Newsroom page. Ambarella's 5nm chip has brought significant performance updates and new features. It is considered a giant step in the autonomous driving technology world. Through this collaboration, new levels of AI processing performance, power, and reliability will be introduced, which will assist in revolutionizing the safety systems for the following generation of autonomous driving vehicles.

CV3-AD685 offers the overall performance required for fully autonomous driving (AD) stack processing, including computer vision, HD radar, deep fusion, and planning. High performance, low latency, and low-power neural network (NN) processing are made possible by the CVflow AI neural vector processor (NVP) engine in the CV3-AD685.

“Ambarella and Samsung Foundry have a rich history of collaboration, and we are excited to bring their world-class 5nm technology to our new CV3-AD685 SoCs. Samsung’s proven automotive process technology allows us to bring new levels of AI acceleration, systems integration, and power efficiency to ADAS and L2+ through L4 autonomous vehicles,” said Fermi Wang, President, and CEO at Ambarella.

With Samsung's involvement in producing Ambarella's 5nm chip, it is said that the performance has gone up 20 times. The 5nm technology has significantly increased performance, and both parties are satisfied with the result. It is the first product of the CV3-AD family to use Samsung's 5nm process. It is expected that Samsung and Ambarella to have future collaborations regarding autonomous driving.

“Samsung brings 5nm EUV FinFET technology to automotive applications for unprecedented ADAS and vision processor performance. With Tier-1 automotive suppliers already adopting the technology, we believe other automotive companies will also consider using the Ambarella CV3-AD SoC product family manufactured in Samsung’s 5nm process,” said Sang-Pil Sim, Executive Vice President and Head of Foundry Corporate Planning at Samsung Electronics.

The South Korean company first introduced the 5nm chip in 2019; since then, the production has continued. Besides producing Ambarella's 5nm chip, Samsung will also offer its latest processes and packaging technologies.

