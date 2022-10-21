Google is increasing the price of YouTube Premium Family significantly

Martin Brinkmann
Oct 21, 2022
Youtube
Google is informing YouTube Premium Family subscribers currently that the price of the service will go up for them. Especially those grandfathered into YouTube Premium plans receive emails, but the price increase appears to affect all YouTube Premium Family subscribers.

According to the emails, the price of a YouTube Premium Family subscription goes up to $22.99. Some grandfathered customers pay $14 or even less per month currently, but even regular subscribers will have the price of their plan increased by $5 to $22.99.

youtube premium family price

YouTube Premium Family brings the ad-free YouTube experience to up to 5 family members. Access to YouTube Music Premium is included in the subscription and users may also use some extra features on YouTube, such as downloading videos for offline viewing.

The price increase affects YouTube Premium Family plans only at the time. All other plans, including the individual plan and student plan, keep their current prices for now. Individual is still available at $11.99 per month, and a bit less when paid annually.

The new price is listed on the YouTube Premium website already. It is limited to select regions only at the time. The new price is listed for visitors from the United States, but if you check the price in select European regions, such as Germany, you still see previous price, which in the case of Germany, is €17.99.

Not all grandfathered accounts seem to be included in the price hike, judging from comments on sites such as Reddit. Those who pay $7.99 per month claim that they have not received the price increase emails yet.

Closing Words

Whether YouTube Premium Family is worth the original price or the new price is up to the individual user. Paying $22.99 per month equates to more than $275 per year. This makes YouTube Premium Family one of the most expensive online streaming solutions available, surpassing Netflix's $19.99 Premium plan. Granted, Google's plan includes access to music, which Netflix does not offer.

Now You: are you a YouTube Premium subscriber? What is your take on the price increase?

