Rumor: You may soon need YouTube Premium to watch 4K video

Martin Brinkmann
Oct 2, 2022
Youtube
|
1

Google experimented on YouTube to increase the company's revenue on the platform recently. After running tests with up to 10 unskippable ads before videos, users on Reddit report that YouTube limited 4K video resolutions on their devices, prompting them to upgrade to YouTube Premium to unlock that, previously unlocked, option.

youtube 2160p premium

Reddit user Ihatesmokealarms published a screenshot of the YouTube application that limits 2160p playback to YouTube Premium. Google did not provide a comment on whether the change is rolling out to all customers on the platform or if it is a limited experiment, just like the 10 unskippable ads experiments run in August 2022.

A check on our devices returned no such limitation in the YouTube application on Android, iOS or desktop devices. Some users replied to the thread stating that they experienced the limitation as well, while others stated that they could select 4K video on YouTube without any issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

You need to select Settings in any video and then the Quality option that is listed there to display the available resolutions that are supported. Not all videos on YouTube support 4K, as it depends on the source file whether that is supported.

Note: we recommend third-party apps like NewPipe when it comes to watching videos on YouTube. They are ad-free and include many nice-to-have features that YouTube apps do not support or limit to Premium customers.

The recent experiments appear to have a single goal: increase the number of Premium subscribers. At $11.99 per month, YouTube Premium is more expensive than the majority of streaming media services, including Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, or Netflix (the Basic plan at least). For Google, it means increasing a steady stream of revenue, regardless of how advertising is developing in the coming years.

For now, Google seems intent to annoy the hell out of regular YouTube visitors and users to get them to see the beauty of YouTube Premium.

Another approach could be to increase the value of YouTube Premium for subscribers instead, which could do wonders for the perception that users have regarding YouTube and the Premium offering.

Now You: do you watch 4K video? What is your take on this latest change on YouTube? (via Neowin)

Summary
Rumor: You may soon need YouTube Premium to watch 4K video
Article Name
Rumor: You may soon need YouTube Premium to watch 4K video
Description
Some YouTube users report that Google is limiting 4K video on their devices to YouTube Premium.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

youtube unskippable ad

YouTube is testing up to 10 unskippable ads before videos
youtube podcasts

First look at YouTube's Podcast directory
youtube keyboard shortcuts

YouTube keyboard shortcuts help you save time on the site
youtube channel rss feed

How to subscribe to YouTube RSS Feeds without third-party services
newpipe android

Huge update for third-party Android YouTube client NewPipe released
youtube shorts main video player

Play YouTube Shorts like normal YouTube videos

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Iron Heart said on October 2, 2022 at 8:26 am
    Reply

    They seem to realize that being ad-free was not enough of an argument for YouTube Premium when adblockers are a thing (and will continue to be a thing despite Manifest V3). So they need to come up with other “arguments” like taking away 4K from “ordinary” YouTube users.

    I don’t believe this will work, I am fine with 1080p and I am sure so are many other people. I hope that such artificial restrictions will help the growth of other platforms like Odysee.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved