Microsoft Windows Security Updates September 2022 overview

Microsoft released security and non-security updates for Windows and other company products on the September 2022 Patch Day. These updates address security issues in Microsoft products, and may also introduce improvements, fix bugs, and other changes.

Security updates are released via Windows Update and other update management services, including WSUS. The updates will get installed automatically on most home Windows PCs, thanks to the built-in automatic updating functionality.

Our security updates overview for the September 2022 Windows security updates contains an overview of the released updates, links to Microsoft support pages, a list of known issues, download links, and much more.

Tip: check out the August 2022 Windows Update overview for last month's releases.

Microsoft Windows Security Updates: September 2022

The following Excel spreadsheet includes the released security updates for Windows and other company products. Just download it with a click on the following link: Windows security updates september 2022

Executive Summary

Microsoft released security updates for all supported client and server versions of the Windows operating system.

Security updates are also available for .Net And Visual Studio, .Net Framework, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Office, Visual Studio Code and other Microsoft products.

The following client versions of Windows have known issues: Windows 7, Windows 10, Windows 11

The following server versions of Windows have known issues: Windows Server 2008, 2008 R2, 2012, 2012 R2, 2019, 2022 and Server 20H2.

Operating System Distribution

Windows 7 (extended support only) : 32 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 29 important Windows TCP/IP Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34718 Windows Internet Key Exchange (IKE) Protocol Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34721 Windows Internet Key Exchange (IKE) Protocol Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34722

: 32 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 29 important Windows 8.1 : 33 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 30 important Windows TCP/IP Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34718 Windows Internet Key Exchange (IKE) Protocol Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34721 Windows Internet Key Exchange (IKE) Protocol Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34722

: 33 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 30 important Windows 10 version 20H2, 21H1 and 21H2 : 40 vulnerabilities, 3 critical and 37 important Windows TCP/IP Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34718 Windows Internet Key Exchange (IKE) Protocol Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34721 Windows Internet Key Exchange (IKE) Protocol Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34722

40 vulnerabilities, 3 critical and 37 important Windows 11 : 42 vulnerabilities, 3 critical and 39 important Windows TCP/IP Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34718 Windows Internet Key Exchange (IKE) Protocol Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34721 Windows Internet Key Exchange (IKE) Protocol Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34722

: 42 vulnerabilities, 3 critical and 39 important

Windows Server products

Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 36 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 33 important Windows TCP/IP Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34718 Windows Internet Key Exchange (IKE) Protocol Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34721 Windows Internet Key Exchange (IKE) Protocol Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34722

36 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 33 important Windows Server 2012 R2 : 38 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 35 important Windows TCP/IP Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34718 Windows Internet Key Exchange (IKE) Protocol Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34721 Windows Internet Key Exchange (IKE) Protocol Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34722

: 38 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 35 important Win dows Server 2016 : 43 vulnerabilities: 4 critical and 40 important Windows TCP/IP Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34718 Windows Internet Key Exchange (IKE) Protocol Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34721 Windows Internet Key Exchange (IKE) Protocol Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34722

: 43 vulnerabilities: 4 critical and 40 important Windows Server 2019 : 45 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 42 important Windows TCP/IP Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34718 Windows Internet Key Exchange (IKE) Protocol Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34721 Windows Internet Key Exchange (IKE) Protocol Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34722

: 45 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 42 important Windows Server 2022: 46 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 43 important Windows TCP/IP Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34718 Windows Internet Key Exchange (IKE) Protocol Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34721 Windows Internet Key Exchange (IKE) Protocol Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34722

46 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 43 important

Windows Security Updates

Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2

Monthly Rollup: KB5017361

Security-Only: KB5017373

Updates and improvements:

Includes unspecified "miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality".

Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2

Monthly Rollup: KB5017367

Security-only: KB5017365

Updates and improvements:

Includes unspecified "miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality".

Windows 10 version 20H2, 21H1 and 21H2

Support Page: KB5017308

Updates and improvements:

Includes unspecified "miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality".

Plus, everything listed here as part of the preview update.

Windows 11

Support Page: KB5017328

Updates and improvements:

Fixes an issue that is affecting Microsoft Accounts. According to the description, a web dialog might not appear that is used to sign-in or sign-out. .

Security issue fixes.

Plus, everything listed here as part of the preview update.

Other security updates

2022-09 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5017327)

2022-09 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5017305)

2022-09 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 20H2, Windows 10 Version 2004, Windows 10 Version 1909, Windows 10 Version 1903, Windows 10 Version 1809, and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5017308)

Server updates

2022-09 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5017358)

2022-09 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5017371)

2022-09 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5017370)

2022-09 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5017377)

2022-09 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5017315)

2022-09 Cumulative Update for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5017316)

.NET Framework

2022-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 20H2, Windows 10 Version 2004, Windows 10 Version 1909, Windows 10 Version 1903, Windows 10 Version 1809, and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5017022)

2022-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 11 (KB5017024)

2022-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 20H2, Windows 10 Version 2004, Windows 10 Version 1909, Windows 10 Version 1903, Windows 10 Version 1809, and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5017025)

2022-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5017028)

2022-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5017029)

2022-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5017030)

2022-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5017497)

2022-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 20H2 (KB5017498)

2022-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 20H2, Windows 10 Version 2004, Windows 10 Version 1909, and Windows 10 Version 1903 (KB5017499)

2022-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 20H2, Windows 10 Version 2004, Windows 10 Version 1909, Windows 10 Version 1903, Windows 10 Version 1809, and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5017500)

2022-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5017501)

Servicing Stack Updates

2022-09 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5017396)

2022-09 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows 7, and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5017397)

2022-09 Servicing Stack Update for Windows 8.1, Windows RT 8.1, and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5017398)

Known Issues

Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2

(New) Daylight saving time advancement in Chile may cause issues. Microsoft published a workaround for affected devices.

(Old) Updates may show as failed and may be uninstalled because the machine is not on ESU. Expected behaviour.



Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2

(New) Daylight saving time advancement in Chile may cause issues. Microsoft published a workaround for affected devices.



Windows 10 versions 20H2, 21H1 and 21H2

(New) XPS Viewer may be unable to open XML Paper Specification documents in certain non-English languages, including "some Japanese and Chinese character encodings". The issue is not affecting Home users, according to Microsoft. Microsoft is working on a resolution.

(New) Daylight saving time advancement in Chile may cause issues. Microsoft published a workaround for affected devices.

(Old) Custom installations may not receive the new Microsoft Edge web browser, while the old version may be removed. Workaround described on the support page.

(Fixed) IE Mode tabs might stop responding in Microsoft Edge when sites display modal dialogs. Microsoft resolved the issue with a Known Issue Rollback, which may take up to 24 hours to propagate.

(Fixed) Some printing devices may have issues after installation of the update. These may include duplicate copies of printers installed on a device and problems when printing from applications that refer to a printer by a specific name. View the “Settings” app on your device. If a duplicate copy of a printer appears to exist under the “Bluetooth & devices” section, confirm whether this printer works. If so, this printer can be used normally, and other copies of the printer can be removed. If the issue persists, update the print driver for your device.



Windows 11

(New) Daylight saving time advancement in Chile may cause issues. Microsoft published a workaround for affected devices.

(New) XPS Viewer may be unable to open XML Paper Specification documents in certain non-English languages, including "some Japanese and Chinese character encodings". The issue is not affecting Home users, according to Microsoft. Microsoft is working on a resolution.

(Fixed) IE Mode tabs might stop responding in Microsoft Edge when sites display modal dialogs. Microsoft resolved the issue with a Known Issue Rollback, which may take up to 24 hours to propagate.



Security advisories and updates

ADV 990001 -- Latest Servicing Stack Updates

Non-security updates

2022-09 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5017531)

2022-09 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows 7, and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5017529)

2022-09 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows 7, and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5017036)

2022-09 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5017037)

2022-09 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5017038)

2022-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5016593)

2022-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5016713)

2022-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5017035)

2022-09 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.7.2 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5017528)

2022-09 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5017530)

Microsoft Office Updates

You find Office update information here.

