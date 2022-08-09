Microsoft Windows Security Updates August 2022 overview

Microsoft released security and non-security updates for all supported client and server versions of the Windows operating system on the August 2022 Patch Day.

The updates are available already via Windows Update and other update management services. While they do get installed automatically on most Home systems eventually, some administrators may want to download them as early as possible. All of the security updates that Microsoft releases are cumulative; they include previous updates.

Our patch overview for the Windows August 2022 Patch Tuesday is created as a reference for system administrators and home users alike. It lists important information about the released patches, includes links to support pages and direct downloads, lists known issues and includes a listing of non-security updates that Microsoft released.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tip: check out the July 2022 Windows Update overview for last month's releases.

Microsoft Windows Security Updates: August 2022

The following Excel spreadsheet includes the released security updates for Windows and other company products. Just download it with a click on the following link: Microsoft Windows security updates august 2022

Executive Summary

Microsoft released security updates for all supported client and server versions of the Windows operating system.

Security updates are also available for .Net Core, Azure, Microsoft Office, Microsoft Windows Support Diagnostic Tool, Visual Studio and other company products.

Security update KB5012170 addresses a vulnerability in Secure Boot DBX.

The following client versions of Windows have known issues: Windows 7, Windows 10 version 20H2, 21H1 and 21H2, Windows 11

The following server versions of Windows have known issues: Windows Server 2008, 2008 R2, 2019, 2022 and Server 20H2.

Operating System Distribution

Windows 7 (extended support only) : 29 vulnerabilities: 9 critical and 20 important Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35753 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35767 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35752 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35745 Windows Point-to-Point Protocol (PPP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35744 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34714 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34702 Active Directory Domain Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34691 Windows Point-to-Point Protocol (PPP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30133

: 29 vulnerabilities: 9 critical and 20 important Windows 8.1 : 39 vulnerabilities: 10 critical and 29 important Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35753 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35767 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35752 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35745 Windows Point-to-Point Protocol (PPP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35744 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34714 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34702 Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34696 Active Directory Domain Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34691 Windows Point-to-Point Protocol (PPP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30133

: 39 vulnerabilities: 10 critical and 29 important Windows 10 version 20H2, 21H1 and 21H2 : 58 vulnerabilities, 12 critical and 46 important Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35766 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35794 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35767 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35753 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35752 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35745 Windows Point-to-Point Protocol (PPP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35744 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34714 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34702 Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34696 Active Directory Domain Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34691 Windows Point-to-Point Protocol (PPP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30133

58 vulnerabilities, 12 critical and 46 important Windows 11 : 54 vulnerabilities, 13 critical and 41 important Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35766 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35794 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35767 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35753 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35752 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35745 Windows Point-to-Point Protocol (PPP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35744 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34714 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34702 Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34696 Active Directory Domain Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34691 Windows Point-to-Point Protocol (PPP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30133 SMB Client and Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35804

: 54 vulnerabilities, 13 critical and 41 important

Windows Server products

Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 29 vulnerabilities: 9 critical and 20 important Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35753 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35767 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35752 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35745 Windows Point-to-Point Protocol (PPP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35744 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34714 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34702 Active Directory Domain Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34691 Windows Point-to-Point Protocol (PPP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30133

29 vulnerabilities: 9 critical and 20 important Windows Server 2012 R2 : 398 vulnerabilities: 4 critical and 34 important Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35753 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35767 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35752 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35745 Windows Point-to-Point Protocol (PPP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35744 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34714 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34702 Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34696 Active Directory Domain Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34691 Windows Point-to-Point Protocol (PPP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30133

: 398 vulnerabilities: 4 critical and 34 important Win dows Server 2016 : 51 vulnerabilities: 10 critical and 41 important same as Windows Server 2012 R2

: 51 vulnerabilities: 10 critical and 41 important Windows Server 2019 : 56 vulnerabilities: 12 critical and 44 important Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35766 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35794 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35767 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35753 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35752 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35745 Windows Point-to-Point Protocol (PPP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-35744 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34714 Windows Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34702 Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34696 Active Directory Domain Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-34691 Windows Point-to-Point Protocol (PPP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30133

: 56 vulnerabilities: 12 critical and 44 important Windows Server 2022: 57 vulnerabilities: 12 critical and 45 important same as Windows Server 2019

57 vulnerabilities: 12 critical and 45 important

Windows Security Updates

Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2

ADVERTISEMENT

Monthly Rollup: KB5016676

Security-Only: KB5016679

Updates and improvements:

Fixed Speech and Network troubleshooters not starting when launched.

Fixed an issue that could make Local Security Authority Server Service to leak tokens. This issue affects devices that have installed Windows updates dated June 14, 2022 or later. This issue occurs when the device performs a specific form of service for user (S4U) in a non-Trusted Computing Base (TCB) Windows service that runs as Network Service.

Update enforces a hardware change that "that requires printers and scanners that use smart cards for authentication to have firmware that complies with section 3.2.1 of RFC 4556". If they do not comply, Active Directory domain controllers will not authenticate them. Mitigations that allowed non-compliant devices to authenticate will not exist after August 9, 2022. See KB5004508 for more information.



Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2

Monthly Rollup: KB5016681

Security-only: KB5016683

Updates and improvements:

Same as those listed under Windows 7 above

ADVERTISEMENT

Windows 10 version 20H2, 21H1 and 21H2

Support Page: KB5016616

Updates and improvements:

Fixed an issue that could make Local Security Authority Server Service to leak tokens.

Fixed an issue that caused the creation of duplicate print queues.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Input indicator and Language Bar from being displayed in the notification area.

Plus everything listed on the preview update changelog page.

Windows 11

Support Page: KB5016629

Updates and improvements:

Fixed an issue that could prevent the opening of the Start Menu.

Plus everything listed on the preview update changelog page.

Other security updates

2022-08 Security Update for Windows 11, Windows 10 Version 21H1, Windows Server, version 20H2, Windows 10 Version 20H2, Windows 10 Version 2004, Windows 10 Version 1909, Windows 10 Version 1903, Windows Server 2019, Windows 10 Version 1809, Windows Server 2016, Windows 10 Version 1607, Windows 8.1, Windows RT 8.1, Windows Server 2012 R2, Windows Embedded 8 Standard, and Windows Server 2012 (KB5012170)

2022-08 Cumulative Security Update for Internet Explorer (KB5016618)

2022-08 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5016639)

Server updates

2022-08 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5016669)

2022-08 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5016686)

2022-08 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5016684)

2022-08 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5016672)

2022-08 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5016622)

2022-08 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5016623)

2022-08 Cumulative Update for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5016627)

Servicing Stack Updates

2022-08 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5017095)

Known Issues

Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2

(Old) Updates may show as failed and may be uninstalled because the machine is not on ESU. Expected behaviour.

(Fixed) Certain operations such as rename may fail on Cluster Shared Volumes. Perform the operation from a process with administrator privileges. Perform the operation from a node that does not have CSV ownership.



Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2

(Fixed) Certain operations such as rename may fail on Cluster Shared Volumes. Perform the operation from a process with administrator privileges. Perform the operation from a node that does not have CSV ownership.



Windows 10 versions 20H2, 21H1 and 21H2

(Old) Custom installations may not receive the new Microsoft Edge web browser, while the old version may be removed. Workaround described on the support page.

(Fixed) Some devices can't install updates after installation of KB5003690 (June 21, 2021). Error PSFX_E_MATCHING_BINARY_MISSING is displayed. Workaround instructions are available here.

(Old) IE Mode tabs might stop responding in Microsoft Edge when sites display modal dialogs. Microsoft resolved the issue with a Known Issue Rollback, which may take up to 24 hours to propagate.

Some printing devices may have issues after installation of the update. These may include duplicate copies of printers installed on a device and problems when printing from applications that refer to a printer by a specific name. View the “Settings” app on your device. If a duplicate copy of a printer appears to exist under the “Bluetooth & devices” section, confirm whether this printer works. If so, this printer can be used normally, and other copies of the printer can be removed. If the issue persists, update the print driver for your device.



Windows 11

(Fixed) Some .NET 3.5 Framework apps may fail to open or may have issues. Mitigate the issue by "re-enabling .NET Framework 3.5 and the Windows Communication Foundation in Windows Features". See this support page for instructions. (Old) IE Mode tabs might stop responding in Microsoft Edge when sites display modal dialogs. Microsoft resolved the issue with a Known Issue Rollback, which may take up to 24 hours to propagate.



Security advisories and updates

ADV 990001 -- Latest Servicing Stack Updates

Non-security updates

2022-08 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 21H1, Windows Server, version 20H2, Windows 10 Version 20H2, Windows 10 Version 2004, Windows 10 Version 1909, Windows 10 Version 1903, Windows 10 Version 1809, and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5015730)

2022-08 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows 7, and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5016738)

2022-08 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5016739)

2022-08 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5016740)

2022-08 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5016741)

2022-08 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5016373)

2022-08 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.7.2 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5016737)

Microsoft Office Updates

You find Office update information here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name Microsoft Windows Security Updates August 2022 overview Description Microsoft released security and non-security updates for all supported client and server versions of the Windows operating system on the August 2022 Patch Day. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement