Internet Explorer 11 retires in three months

Last year, Microsoft announced the retiring of its Internet Explorer 11 web browser for most versions of the Windows 10 operating system. Yesterday, Microsoft published a reminder that support for Internet Explorer 11 will run out on June 15, 2022.

A message on the Windows Release Health website informs users and administrators about the upcoming end of Internet Explorer 11 as a desktop application.

As previously announced, the future of Internet Explorer on Windows is in Microsoft Edge. Internet Explorer mode (IE mode) provides legacy browser support within Microsoft Edge. Because of this, the Internet Explorer 11 (IE11) desktop application will be retired on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10. This means that the IE11 desktop application will no longer be supported and afterward will redirect to Microsoft Edge if a user tries to access it.

Internet Explorer 11 will be retired on June 15, 2022 according to Microsoft. The desktop application won't start anymore after it is retired and Microsoft Edge will be loaded instead. The Internet Explorer files will not be removed from devices after support ends, as these are required for IE Mode.

Microsoft Edge will be the sole Microsoft browser going forward. The browser supports a legacy mode, called IE Mode, which companies and users may utilize to load IE-specific content in Microsoft Edge.

Since Edge is based on Chromium, it does not support Internet Explorer technologies. IE Mode ensures that Internet Explorer specific content can still be loaded. Most home users may have no need for IE Mode, but companies may, as certain applications and services may have been created exclusively for Internet Explorer.

Several Windows operating system versions and editions are not affected by the retiring; this includes Windows 7 and Windows 8.1, Windows 10 Server LTSC and SAC, and Windows 10 client LTSC installations.

Microsoft Edge is the default Windows 11 browser. It offers better web compatibility, since it is based on Chromium, the same source that Google Chrome is based on. According to Microsoft, Edge does offer better security and protections as well when compared to Internet Explorer.

Closing Words

Internet Explorer's usage share has been in decline for a long time. Microsoft does not release information about the usage of its browsers, but third-party services such as Statcounter do. While these are not 100% accurate, they provide a look at trends. The most recent stats see Internet Explorer at 0.47% of the browser market. One year earlier, Internet Explorer's usage share was 0.81% according to the company. Microsoft Edge managed to gain in that time, and Statcounter sees the browser at 4.06% currently.

Now You: do you use Internet Explorer? Will you use the IE Mode of Edge?

