Still using Internet Explorer 11 on Windows 10? It will be disabled in February 2023

Martin Brinkmann
Oct 30, 2022
Internet Explorer
Microsoft plans to disable the company's Internet Explorer 11 web browser from certain Windows operating systems in February 2023. The company plans to disable Internet Explorer 11 on these systems, so that it can't be reactivated and used anymore afterwards.

The cumulative security updates for February 2023 will disable Internet Explorer 11 permanently on certain Windows operating systems. The second Patch Day of the year 2023 will disable the browser on Windows 10 devices.

Internet Explorer 11 may also be used on earlier versions of Windows, but Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 will run out of support in January 2023. Without these in support, it is Windows 10 that Microsoft is focusing its efforts on.

The company confirms the decision on this website and also in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center.

The retired, out-of-support Internet Explorer 11 (IE11) desktop application will be permanently disabled on certain versions of Windows 10 as part of the February 2023 Windows security update ("B") release scheduled for February 14, 2023. We highly recommend setting up IE mode in Microsoft Edge and disabling IE11 prior to this date to ensure your organization doesn't experience business disruption.

Any calls to Internet Explorer 11 will be redirected to the Microsoft Edge web browser automatically at this point, according to Microsoft.

Internet Explorer 11 support ended on June 15, 2022 officially and the first phase of retirement began. Internet Explorer 11 remained on the system in that phase, but calls to Internet Explorer were redirected to Microsoft Edge. The second phase would see the uninstallation of Internet Explorer 11 components from the system, but Microsoft did not provide a deadline for that until now.

Microsoft plans to release an optional update for Windows 10 and Windows 11 on January 17, 2023; this optional non-security update will remove Internet Explorer 11 from the Windows machine it is installed on. Then, on February 14, 2023, Internet Explorer will be removed automatically as part of the February Patch Day.  The optional update removes the components early, but the Patch Day updates will remove it for all supported systems.

Microsoft created Internet Explorer Mode in Microsoft Edge to provide organizations and home users with options to load content that requires Internet Explorer technology. Especially organizations may operate content that requires certain Internet Explorer technologies. IE Mode in Edge is designed to load that content.

The removal of Internet Explorer 11 won't remove all components of the browser from the system. While it can't be run anymore, some of its components may still be required by programs on the operating system.

Now You: when was the last time you used Internet Explorer? (via Dr. Windows)

