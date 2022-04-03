Portable Registrator: set portable apps as default handlers on Windows

Martin Brinkmann
Apr 3, 2022
Windows software
|
0

Portable Registrator is a new open source application for Microsoft's Windows operating system that adds options to Windows to make portable applications the default handlers on the system.

portable registrator

Windows users who run portable applications do so for numerous reasons. Portable programs do not need to be installed and they don't leave files behind after they have been used. Some users like to keep portable apps on a USB device to run them whenever they are needed and regardless of the Windows PC. Others like the fact that the apps do not leave traces behind.

Whatever the reason, one downside to using portable applications is that Windows does not support making these programs the default handler. While there are ways around this, Windows' frontend configuration lacks options to do so easily.

ADVERTISEMENT

Portable Registrator solves this by adding that option to Windows. The developer has tested the program under Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10, but not under Windows 11 yet. All you do is download Portable Registrator from the project's GitHub site and run it afterwards. The program does not need to be installed, but it requires elevated rights. Also, Windows may throw a SmartScreen warning when you run it.

The application creates a default configuration file on first run that adds web browser and mail program presets to it. Users who want to configure other types of portable programs, for instance image viewers, media players, or photo editors, need to edit that configuration file first. Editing the configuration file is also required in regards to the supported file and URL associations.

Thankfully, doing so is not as complicated as it sounds. The developer published an example on the portable-registrator.

The program interface is straightforward and easy to use. Just select the portable executable that you want to make the default in the first step, pick the desired program type in the second, and add a name to it to better identify the application.

Portable Registrator highlights the file and URL associations that will be mapped to the selected program. Once you are done, select the register button to apply the change. Options to remove a registration and to reset are provided as well.

Closing Words

Portable Registrator is a useful program for Windows users who run portable applications regularly. More supported application types for common activities would make things easier for users, as the manual editing of the configuration file is the biggest hurdle for new users.

Now You: do you run portable programs? (via Deskmodder)

Summary
software image
Author Rating
1star1star1star1stargray
no rating based on 0 votes
Software Name
Portable Registrator
Operating System
Windows
Software Category
Administration
Landing Page
https://github.com/SiL3NC3/PortableRegistrator
Advertisement

Related content

keepass merge databases

How to merge two KeePass databases
rss guard 4.2

RSS Guard update introduces manual feed sorting and multiline title support
irfanview 4.60

Image Viewer IrfanView 4.60 with new image compare option out
windows defender log view

Display all threats that Windows Defender detected with WinDefLogView
picpick 6.0.0

Screen capture tool PicPick 6.0.0 released with improved UI and dark mode support
Windows 11 start menu with three rows of pinned icons

Rufus 3.18: bypass Windows 11 system requirements during Inplace upgrades

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Popular Posts

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved