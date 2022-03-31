AdDuplex: Windows 11's usage share rise slowed down to a crawl in March 2022
Last month, AdDuplex reported that Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system gained a sizeable chunk as its usage share rose to 19.3% of all monitored systems. This month, AdDuplex reports that growth slowed down to a crawl, as Microsoft's operating system managed to increase its usage share by a tenth of a percent to 19.4% in total.
AdDuplex numbers are not exact, as it pulls these from thousands of applications for Windows 10 and 11 only. Still, the numbers provide us with trends, and the current trend does not look good for Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system.
Windows 11, despite being offered as a free upgrade, provided that the Windows 10 license is genuine and that the PC meets all the system's requirements, has not taken the Windows world by storm. While that was to be expected, considering that part of the devices that run Windows 10 and earlier versions are not compatible with Windows 11, it might remind veteran Windows users of other versions of Windows that did not do overly well.
Granted, a usage share of 19.4% six months after launch looks quite good on first glance. AdDuplex's numbers are on the higher end, as it monitors only Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices. Statcounter saw Windows 11 at a usage share of 7.89% in February 2022, compared to AdDuplex' 19.3% in the same month.
On Steam, Windows 11 is listed with a usage share of 15.59% for February 2022. One explanation for the higher number is that gamers are more inclined to run the latest versions of an operating system on their devices. Both services have not published numbers for March 2022 yet. The "real" number is unknown, but it is likely that it sits between the two extremes.
Two Windows 10 versions are placed first and second on AdDuplex in March 2022. The latest version of Windows 10, version 21H2, has a share of 28.5% according to the report. Windows 10 version 21H1's share is 26.5%. The Windows 10 version 21H2 share more than doubled from 12.1% in February, while Windows 10 version 21H1's share dropped 2.1% at the same time. Most gains came from devices running Windows 10 version 20H2, which ran out of support recently.
As far as Windows 11's growth is concerned; it is possible that growth may continue in April 2022. Assuming that the number does not grow by much, some may wonder whether it was a smart move to increase the system requirements of the Windows 11 and whether that is hampering the growth, or if something else is keeping customers from upgrading to the new operating system.
The April 2022 stats and Statcounter's and Valve's missing March 2022 stats may shed some light on this.
Now You: will Windows 11's usage share continue to rise, or has it plateaued already?
Comments
I am not surprised given that Microsoft created such strict requirements for Windows 11. Lot of Windows users keep PC’s for a few years and Microsoft created such a hardware cut off that even affected hardware from just a couple years ago. Since Microsoft couldn’t seem to keep Windows 10 updated properly. I am not sure why they gave themselves more work having to update two desktop OS’s now? After using Windows 11 a few weeks, I don’t see much advantage to upgrading from Windows 10. In a few ways, I think its actually a downgrade.
I hope it fails hard! Its a massive downgrade from version 10. I would say its worse than 8. Microsoft continues to castrate its own OS. All of Nadella’s words about creativity and personal agency and choice and removing barriers – utter bs.
When they first introduced the new taskbar/systray and we found out it’s missing practically all the features/options we have in W10? The notion that it’s just new and they need time to implement things was already ludicrous, as if the concept of feature parity doesn’t exist or a company the size of Microsoft just can’t even achieve it before releasing new stuff. I would say, at least half of us are still very much not ok with this approach, if all the feedback is any indication.
As time goes on, though, it’s evident that all these design decisions are absolutely deliberate and purposeful – and they’re eviscerating usability, ease of use, functionality, productivity; if nothing else, at the “worst” and “very least”: personalisation. Options. Choices. It’s a thousand times more ludicrous that anyone would want to neuter their own product, but here we are, it is what they are doing in W11 with shit like this. And for what? In order to chase some ephemeral ideals, to force tablet optimizations on literally everyone and their grandmothers, whether the customer wants/needs it, or not. For the record: I’m not against optimising for a newer/upcoming form factor or usage scenario – but why does that have to come the at the cost of features for any other? Features that have been around for years, if not decades. Especially if that other is the most common, most widespread they have had for decades, at that. It just boggles the mind. As if W8 never happened, as if they learnt nothing from it. (Granted, I know everyone prefers to pretend it didn’t happen, but that’s another matter.) And the arrogance with which they do it is simply incinerating.
Microsoft, just… why? Why do you hate your Windows users so much?
I have been a user since McIntosh (now Apple) and have experienced systems since MS-DOS due to my job responsibilities. “CATIA V5” was also required for my job.
Despite this background, My entire family and I have now converted to a “digital detox lifestyle” and are practicing an analog, eco-friendly slow life.
Devices I use regularly “iPad” because the degree things I use the Internet for now are RSS subscriptions, Internet radio (AirPlay), and messaging (E-mail, Signal). I have already lost interest in Windows OS.
I don’t care about the operating system as long as it works for the functions I need. In short, I need a SDG2, bloatware-free, stable system.
W11 is a complete shame, it seems made by teenagers. Thanks for the article! :]
I wonder if the current numbers actually reflect a fallback to Windows 10 after trying Windows 11.
I’m still not sure what the point of Windows 11 was. It really did feel like an unnecessary half-assed release. I don’t want to deal with undoing all the junk that they’ve decided I need that comes with 11.Not for me or all the computers I support – friends and family. I’ve told them all to stay on 10.